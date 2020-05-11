How Dwayne Johnson has imposed the hawaiian culture in Hollywood

Undisputed Champion of the world-wide box office with his smile bright, his muscles are impressive and his blockbusters of summer, Dwayne Johnson hollow for a few years in a groove that is more personal.

Since Vaiana: the Legend of The end of the worldthe former wrestler talks about his films with the polynesian culture of his ancestors. While waiting for his biopic on the king Kamehameha I, founder of the kingdom of Hawaii in 1810, Dwayne Johnson has managed to slip in Hobbs & Shawthe first spin-off of Fast & The Furiousa tribute to the Samoan islands, where he’s from.

In a scene particularly strong, the star performs the Siva tau, dance team Samoa, and then launches into a speech very inspiring in his native language to intimidate his enemy Brixton Lane (Idris Elba). A sequence that has been crying for the mother of the actor: “She did not, I had never heard of as long samoan”, remembered Dwayne Johnson in an interview with the Los Angeles Time.

“Who would have thought that they were going to save the world here?”

During this confrontation, Hobbs and his brothers use spears and clubs: “We will fight with the family inheritance, to the old. Who would have thought that they were going to save the world here?” lance there as well. “It was a way to honor a culture for which I am very proud of and one that has taught me values that guide me for years,” said Dwayne Johnson in the Los Angeles Time at about this stage.

The scenario Hobbs & Shaw sets the stage for the reunion of the character of Hobbs with the polynesian culture that it has had to give up after a quarrel in the family. Persona non grata on his home island, Hobbs must return home to save the world from a deadly virus. He takes the opportunity to reconcile with his brother (“uso” in polynesian), Jonah, embodied by the actor maori Cliff Curtis.

“It’s a little secret I have with Disney”

In Vaiana: the Legend of The end of the world, Dwayne Johnson plays a very different role. The actor lends his voice to the famous demi-god Maui. A colourful character who looks like him – and that was inspired by his grandfather the high Chief Peter Maivia of Samoa: “It is a little secret that I have with Disney,” he said on Instagram at the time of the release of the film. Very important in the career of The Rock, Vaiana is the first film where the actor talks about his roots in polynesian. His american accent during scenes where he speaks samoan and maori, however, has elicited some criticism.

The tattoos of the actor also testify of its origins samoanes. Each holds a particular symbolism. The waves that adorn his chest thus represent the past, the present and the future. The two eyes – called “o mata e lua” – to symbolize his ancestors, who accompany her life. His tattoo of a turtle shell that he finally offers a protection against evil spirits.

“The people of the polynesian is willing to die here to protect this land”

Often presented in the american press as a potential candidate in the presidential election, Dwayne Johnson involved more and more in the hawaiian life. On July 24, the actor travelled to the sacred mountain Mauna Kea, to protest against the planned construction of a telescope on this earth where the Hawaiians have the habit of burying the umbilical cord of new-born babies.

“What I realized today, is that the problem is greater than this telescope. It is the whole of humanity, culture. It is our people, the people of polynesia, who is willing to die here to protect this land… This land very sacred that they think they are so powerful”, he said on this day, according to The First. Words repeated a few days later on the plateau of Tonight Show Jimmy Fallon.

The next challenge of The Rock will be of size: embody the king Kamehameha I in a movie signed Robert Zemeckisthe director of Forrest Gump and Back to the future. Title The Kingthis feature film epic was written by Randall Wallace, already author of the scenario of Braveheart of Mel Gibson.

The project, which has been blessed by a priest in hawaii in 2017, will retrace the epic journey of Kamehameha I, known to have unified the hawaiian islands at the beginning of the XIX century. Dwayne Johnson is working on this very personal project since 2001, the year of his debut in the cinema.