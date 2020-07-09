how has she shot a movie in a full containment ?

Zendaya, the star of the small and the big screen was in the papers… How the actress that she could play in a movie during the confinement ?

Zendaya, known in Spider-Man, was not idle. While the time was containment, it has been continuous to play in a movie… MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z.

There is No time to lose ! Zendaya, co-star Tom Holland in the Spider-Man fit on the screen of the appearances. In addition to his success in the movie Spider-Man, the actress who plays in a series of a different type.

Is then d’The euphoriaseries in which the star of 23 years of age has a major role. It was, moreover, eager to return to work and back in the sets.

Finally, the star seems to not be too far from the study of shot… Despite the fact that the confinement in the united States, was going to be turned into a movie, to the side of John David Washington !

It is what it is ! Like what the pandemic is not slowing down the whole world. If in France, the filming of some series and movies, has taken control, we can not say the same thing across the Atlantic…

After Deadline, Zendaya it would, therefore, have played in a movie, and this, in the greatest of secrets. It would, therefore, have been made against the pandemic in order to be able to give a response to the son of Denzel Washington.

Zendaya: the movie in which she played could be in relationship with the Covid-19

A film for which the shooting would be held between the 17 June and 2 July. A shot is relatively short, in sum, when we know that sometimes it takes a year or more to make a movie.

That said, Zendaya and her co-stars have been quite care facing the virus. We have taken many measures to limit the spread of the Covid-19.

The film, titled Malcolm & Mary, “echoes with ‘Wedding Story’ Netflix, while the resonance with a good number of social problems facing the world at this time “.

The coronavirus it could be in the heart of one of the plots this film, with not the least is Zendaya. To follow…

