How Hela has killed Odin in a scene deleted from Thor: Ragnarok

A scene deleted from the film has been disclosed Thor: Ragnarok where we see a death of Odin at the hands of Hela, and very different from what they showed in the theaters.

Attention Thor SPOILERS: Ragnarok. In the third episode of the God of Thunder for Marvel, we can see how Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) trip in Norway, where it is Odin (Anthony Hopkins). He told them that he is about to die, and that this will lead to the return of Hela (Cate Blanchett). Then he disappears over the cliff and actually a few seconds later, the villain seems to claim the throne of Asgard. After having destroyed the mighty hammer Mjolnir, follow the two brothers through the bridge arc-en-ciel and they are both on the planet Sakaaralthough they come at different times.

But initially, the scene was not like that. In fact, they have launched a death very different from Odin for Thor: Ragnarok. According to various reports, it was himself Anthony Hopkins who commented that he didn’t like this ending for his character and decided to change it. So they shot a scene a lot more epic and solemn. It is one that has hit the theatres.

This is the alternative scene.

When Thor and Loki they travel to New York They are with Odin wandering the streets as an old beggar. When they try to bring it back to AsgardHe tells them that all is lost and that the Ragnarok and the goddess of death (Hela) arrive.

A sort of portal opens and Odin show them the destruction, and then tells Thor Kneel down and name the king and give him all his power. At this time, it appears Hela and kill Odin quickly. Then Thor throw him the hammer Mjolnir and destroys it easily. Then Loki request to Skurge (Karl Urban) to enable the bridge arc-en-ciel.

What a scene of Thor: Ragnarok do you like the most? The original deleted, or the one that is released in theaters? Leave us your comments below. I personally like the way we have seen the last moments of Odin at the cinema, much more solemn, but it is true that according to norse mythology, the “father of all” wandering through the world like an old man with a white beard.

