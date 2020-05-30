how her health has suffered from her divorce with Brad Pitt

In September 2016, after twelve years of love, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie decided to get a divorce and it has not been easy. However, after clashes in the courts and by the media in which they, the need of the hour is reconciliation. The two “are much better since they have developed the rules of custody. They come from far away,” said a source to Entertainment Weely, while another is back on the surprise that due to this approximation :”to the surprise of many of their closest friends, they have greatly improved their communication, and both turned to co-parenting”.

If everything seems back in order, to the delight of their little Shiloh, Angelina Jolie does not forget this event which had repercussions on his health. In 2017, the actress had granted an interview to Vanity Fair, the opportunity to learn that this divorce with Brad Pitt, had made him physically ill. She suffered from hypertension and had developed Bell’s palsy which causes a drooping of one side of his face. Fatalistic, Angie had confided : “Sometimes, the women are dedicated to their family and make pass after all the world, and one day, this manifests on their own health.”

In the magazine, this mother of six children, who will be 45 years old on June 4, 2020 had also revealed that his skin had become more dry and grey hairs were appearing on his body. “I can’t say if it is the menopause or if it is just the year

