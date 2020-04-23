How I met your mother star is celebrating the Earth Day on Instagram

Not only DiCaprio and Jason Momoa, but also Robin Sherbatsky invites us to take care of our planet. The star of the MCU, How I Met Your Mother, famousEarth day showing us her garden and several other ways to reduce our ecological footprint.

” Happy #GiornataDellaTerra everyone !! Here me and my pea“he wrote Cobie Smulders in the caption of the message” I believe that this period of isolation common gives us the opportunity to find new ways to reduce our ecological footprint and help the Earth. Here are some of the things that I do …“.

The board of Cobie, one of save the Earth, after all, knows (someone there said Maria Hill?) Are summarized in four points: 1) Eat less animal products); 2) purchase CSA Farmbox (community supported agriculture), that is to say, boxes of products such as locally grown fruits and vegetables; 3) Avoid using plastic bags (she recommends @stasherbag); 4) balls dryer sheep smart (balls of wool to put in the machine instead of using fabric softeners and various chemical products), to rags softer, which dry up sooner, and without waste of electricity.

The actress offers certainly useful ideas, as also the place where she lives (in the post, it refers to the place where she buys it-even fruits and vegetables), and certainly shows the good spirit is the most appropriate day.

#EarthDay happy at all!