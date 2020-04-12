How indirect to Benedetti? The photo of Gio Dos Santos in the networks after the fall of the America

The choose MX is a wonderful idea to develop while the football is stopped and there is no action.

America, unlike what happens in the reality, has, on average, in the template equal to the rest of the teams, so that is not necessarily the favorite to keep the title.

In the debut of The Eagles, Nicholas Benedetti was overwhelmed by Santiago Ormeño, of Puebla, who won by 3 to 0 and dominated at all times.

After the meeting, Giovani Dos Santos, another of the three elected by The Azulcremas for the tournament, and climbed a photo to Instagram that generated uncertainty.

“It is time,” wrote the element at the side of a photo in which you are playing FIFA. What gave to understand that now it began really the championship for the cast of Coapa?

What is certain is that the America is a huge team, so that you can not afford to lose the honor on any platform or place…