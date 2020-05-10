How Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone have become friends

This is not on a shoot, or on a red carpet that Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone have become friends, but by means of a stalker.

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are inseparable. And since the actor Woody Harrelson was given the phone number of the actress of”Hunger Games” to the actress of “La La Land” thinking that they would get along well. This is what was told to Jennifer Lawrence during an interview with “Vanity Fair” in 2016. It stated then that they had exchanged text messages for a year before they finally meet. What she had not told, it is their first meeting in real life.

The same stalker

In an interview that Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone have granted duo to the magazine “W“they explain that even before the meet, they had one thing in common that is related. “We both had the same stalker, and his name was John the Orchestra Guy,” says Jennifer Lawrence. “He sent us ‘accidentally’ texting.” Emma Stone adds : “It was not really a stalker. It was just a guy who had numerous phone numbers, he had had to work for a studio.”

To read also :5 things you didn’t know about… Emma Stone

“And so, Emma and I send a text message, blah, blah, blah, we sent text messages every day for a year. But we had never known or met,” remembers Jennifer Lawrence. “We would finally see each other. She sent me the address, I drove and on the way I said to myself, ‘Oh my god, what if it was John the Orchestra Guy ?’ And she said the same thing before I arrived.” A story that confirms Emma Stone and that sealed their friendship.