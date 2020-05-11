how Jennifer Lawrence became a prisoner of its image

That has bitten Beyoncé? At the end of march, this big deal, launched by the comedian Tiffany Taddish in the magazine HQ, has stirred up the cultural sphere in the United States. Among the suspects being considered: Jennifer Lawrence. If the “mordeuse” was quickly identified (this is Sanaa Lathan), the fact that the actress got an oscar for Happiness Therapy has been mentioned in this case, even for a laugh, by other celebrities says a lot about his image.

Has the poster for this Wednesday, April 4, brutal espionage film Red SparrowJennifer Lawrence continues what she started with Passengers and Mother!: to play in movies that break his image, even confusing, or even alienating some of his fans.

Since its arrival on the scene in 2012, the actress has cultivated the image of a girl next doora star accessible multiplying the gaffs on the red carpet. One remembers in particular his fall on the stage of the Dolby Theatre in 2013a few moments before receiving her Oscar for best actress.

In 2014, a similar misadventure had reproduced. The actress had then inherited the title of the celebrity with the most awkward of Hollywood. In 2015, the saga Hunger Games was one of the most popular films and the actress triumphed in the comedy-drama from David O. Russell (Happiness Therapy, American Bluff). She continued whilst blockbusters and films with ease and success: everything was going well.

“Miss Lawrence has made the big head”

This image, however, quickly faded. In 2016, the press, which was hitherto a flattering portrait of the actress, began to give a different story. Several events have led to this change. In January, during a press conference, “J-Law” has taken strongly to a foreign journalist who was asking him a question while reading on his phone: “You can’t spend your whole life behind your phone, dude. You can’t do that. You have to live the moment”.

A few months later, in December, Hawaiians have denounced his lack of respect. During a passage on the set of the The Graham Norton Showshe had in fact explained that it was scraped off the buttocks on a sacred rock. In full promotion of Passengers, a blockbuster SF murdered by the critics, the story has made task. Just like his interview with The Parisian:

“She had nothing to say, or so little, on the film, took his interlocutors of the top, and gloussait stupidly, interrupting constantly the unfortunate Chris Pratt, who was possible to place one or two anecdotes about the filming […] “In short, Miss Lawrence has made the big head, to the point of sabotaging themselves”, written in the newspaper the journalist who met the star.

“Jennifer Lawrence is not as we”

Since then, his films work less well. Or Serena of Susanne Bier, his historic drama with Bradley Cooper, or Mother! Darren Aronofsky, or Red Sparrow Francis Lawrence have not met the expected success. As summarized on Buzzfeed journalist Anne Helen Petersen, Jennifer Lawrence is in fact “a prisoner of his image of cool girl”, a role she created at the age of 22 years, to ensure the promotion of his films.

A television as in the written press, the actress spoke his intestinal disorders, told us that we nicknamed child Robert de Niro or that she played baseball with the boys. Since, this image has turned against it. And prejudice of his films, more experimental, more ambitious, but always presented by the studios as shows general public. For Anne Helen Petersen, this image of a “cool girl” is also a way for his detractors to never take it seriously so that she won at the age of 23 years, the Oscar of the Best actress and she is one of the actresses most powerful of Hollywood.

Six years after shaping this image, she seems to be tired of playing this game schizophrenic, which compels them to alternate between roles dark in the cinema, and jokes schoolboy in the talk shows. Yet it is this role that makes her the star that she became. As explained by Anne Helen Petersen, “Jennifer Lawrence is not like us. It is more like a character absolute, that it seems straight out of a book.” It is to this that one recognizes the true stars.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZAApKiSqI2Y