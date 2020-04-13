How Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spend time ` special ” on the house

Swan Gallet / WWD / Shutterstock
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are enjoying their time together while many others around the world continue to stay with them in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus in progress.
Although the two are aware that their experience is not universal, Joe said Andy Cohen on Instagram Live that it was “wonderful” to be locked up with Sophie.
“I have to ask … I think for us, it is pleasant to converse during this period, but I think this may be (different) to a lot of different people”, he explained. “We were married last year, so naturally, I just want to be together, it’s a really special moment.”
Joe added that spend more time at home had encouraged him to cook a lot more and that he had never cooked most of his life until recently. “I’m trying to lower my specialities are british”, said Joe with mischief. “For us, it has been wonderful … the thing that I would encourage other couples is to find ways to be creative and fun to spend an evening between friends.”
In addition to the kitchen, the couple has also spent his time building legos and watching shows. “Of course, we have looked at Tiger King in a day, “he shared.” I have looked at all the emissions Quibi today, I just want the new content. ”
And Joe also has a new show coming out on Quibi. Cup of Joe follows the young man to 30 years in different cities of the world with special guests, including his own wife Sophie, his brothers nick and Kevin Jonas, Jack Black, Tina Fey, Lewis Hamilton and a lot more. The show will premiere on Quibi on the 27th of April.
The former Jonas Brother The mp has also talked to Andy out of his relationship with his two brothers during the quarantine. “I have not seen for a month and a half, but a lot of evenings Zoom,” said Joe. “There have been nights trivia Zoom, which is very amusing.”
Earlier this month, Sophie has joined Conan O’brien for a home version of ConanWhere she gave us the update on how she and her husband spend time at home.
“I love it”, she said. “Yeah, I want to say that I am an introvert. I am a man of the house. Like, if I could stay at home all day I would, so it is great for me. I leave the house once a day when even to walk my dogs and then it is. “
the Game of thrones alum also joked that the social distancing is “awesome” because “you don’t need to get dressed. I wear my sweat pants. I’m a business top, party bottom”.
However, she also shared in a fun way that, even if successful at home, the ways extroverted Joe make it more difficult for him to stay in place. “Everything seems to work in my favor here,” she added. “Joe is like a, it’s a real social butterfly. So, I have a hard time to lock it up and do it to spend time with me. Therefore, it is somehow … it’s like a prison for him, but it is great for me.” “