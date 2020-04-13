How Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner spend time ` special ” on the house

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are enjoying their time together while many others around the world continue to stay with them in the midst of the pandemic of sars coronavirus in progress.

Although the two are aware that their experience is not universal, Joe said Andy Cohen on Instagram Live that it was “wonderful” to be locked up with Sophie.

“I have to ask … I think for us, it is pleasant to converse during this period, but I think this may be (different) to a lot of different people”, he explained. “We were married last year, so naturally, I just want to be together, it’s a really special moment.”

Joe added that spend more time at home had encouraged him to cook a lot more and that he had never cooked most of his life until recently. “I’m trying to lower my specialities are british”, said Joe with mischief. “For us, it has been wonderful … the thing that I would encourage other couples is to find ways to be creative and fun to spend an evening between friends.”