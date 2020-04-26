How Kanye West became a Rap star ?

How can a young beatmaker from Chicago, born into the middle class, has climbed the ranks of american rap to become one of the biggest stars from the release of his first album The College Dropout ?

Gathered here of the elements illuminating : the first interviews of Kanye, and the testimonies of relatives as professionals and artists who worked alongside him as well as some live-confidential scenes underground, and excerpts of his first productions.

The documentary retraces the route full of pitfalls for the young Kanye 80s to the early 2000s, with her awareness of the art and public speaking, its decisive encounters, its mentors, its many failures, and his first success as a beatmaker, his first rap, his first group, its integration within the Roc-A-Fella, the label of Jay-Z.

A true epic with multiple plot twists, the debut of Kanye West testify to a determination and an existential need to express themselves that are the essence of every great artist.

Of his year spent in China at the age of ten years to the signing of his first artist contract in Roc-A-Fella. His meeting saving with his mentor No ID with John Legend. His years at the university to his debut as a producer, it is a complete picture of the youth of Ye that is offered here.

It is a beautiful object that we propose today The Watcher. If we know (almost) all of the career and public life Kanye Westhis years prior to College Dropout however, remain widely unknown to the general public.

Containing tons of images from the archive and available with subtitles in French, one can only congratulate the team, The Watcher for the work done !