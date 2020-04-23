How last chance for soccer in Mazatlan?

Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- How to surprise real fell the rumor of a possible new interested in acquiring the franchise for a new football team in Mazatlan, which play in the Liga MX.

And it is not secret that everyone in Mazatlan is very motivated with the possible arrival of the new professional soccer team that would play in the new stadium of football, built on Prairie Gold.

Taking into account, that this possibility has already several months since the governor of the state of Sinaloa, Quirino Ordaz Coppel, declared that he had talks with several entrepreneurs, who seek to bring soccer to Mazatlan, Sinaloa.

The choice remains dormant, in spite of the busy days that he has lived the mexican soccer, with the disappearance of the Ascent MX, to make way for a new League of Development, which would have less lustre to the fans, because they would lose by five years old the chance that the teams that play in a lower division and fight by sporting their place in the maximum circuit.

Taking this into account, the opportunity to start with a project in the League of Ascent, looking for a place in the first, is ruled out for Mazatlan, and one would have to look for the option to reach directly to the maximum circuit, something complicated taking into account the null history of the port in the First Division, and is now so complicated that the live mexican soccer full of controversy.

According to the journalist, Elias Jaw, on his Twitter account, leave it dormant the union of Angelica Fuentes, the governor of the state, to seek the arrival of Mazatlan to the world of football.

Also, Elias argues that it has not been well received by the Board of Owners of the Liga MX, the attempt of the Sources to reach the world of football, but now if you get the support of the government of the state of Sinaloa, this might make you change your opinion, in addition that is not already Vergara Madrigal, ex-husband of sources and who had influence on other owners.

Angelica Fuentes, who was the wife of the late Jorge Vergara (RIP) and had a legal dispute that generated millions of dollars with the former owner of Chivas of Guadalajara during their divorce, which cost him a lot to the organization in guadalajara at the time and in the same way Omnilife.

It speaks that in the past month of February, Sources, accompanied to Henry Bonilla and Quirino Ordaz Coppel, in the visit of the president of the League MX, to see the new stadium in Mazatlan.

Of come to fruition this situation, with a franchise that will play in Mazatlan, it would be a match against the Chivas de Amaury Vergara, son of George, who would cause controversy within the football mexican, would my has been controversial in all fields that holds the Liga MX.

Henry Bonilla, a complicated league with 20 teams.

Just a couple of days, Enrique Bonilla, president of the Liga MX, he said, that it is very likely that the Opening 2020 will play with 18 teams, because despite the fact that the project is to have 20 clubs in the maximum circuit, the global pandemic that is lived by the Coronavirus, complicated the situation for the projects that they want to buy their place in the First Division.

That unfortunately is affected by when it is the start of the next season. If you look at the regulation the opportunity is given to present the documentation it seems to me that is 60 days before the start of the next season, so while we did not have the date for the start for the next season, we will not know when will be the deadline,” said Bonilla, in an interview for the television channel DNA 40.

Bonilla made it clear that the decision to remove the Ascent MX, is in search of generate, economic stability in the clubs, players and employees of Ascent MX and with a view of a better long-term sports project.

It’s not a decision, it is not said we’re going to delete this because we’re going to do anything else, no. It became an important need, which we need to seek how to consolidate the rules and the future of this division. Today, as you know, we stayed in 12, after have 20 teams.”

“This brings two big advantages, one of which is the increase in the number of places, two with the assurance that they’re going to charge in time and ways, and a point that we need to contemplate and that I would say to all families, not just the football is going to change, the whole world is going to change,” concluded the president of the League MX.

