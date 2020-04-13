How long are the matches of FIFA 20 on the choose MX?











Is everything ready for the celebration of the choose MX Clausura 2020. The teams will develop gradually, as well as the rules to govern during the matches and the tournament of FIFA 20 in Mexico.

Both fans, as the participants themselves, that is to say, the footballers, are to the expectation of the guidelines expected for the 17 days the competition and the knock-out stages in the League, including the final.











One of the questions most asked by both sectors is the following:

HOW LONG ARE THE GAMES?











According to what was published by the First Division of the football national, the commitments are divided into 2 parts of 6 minutes each and every one. That is, they are not 45 minutes as in professional football or in 90′ in its entiretyin such a way is reduced to 12′ although, yes, the transmission in TV and digital extends up to an hour by the coverage the pre-and the post with statements from the protagonists.

A publication shared Goal in Spanish (@goalenespanol) 7th Apr, 2020 at 7:47 pm PDT It should be remembered that the latter does not take place exactly on the video game than in real life. Spend more quickly and therefore creates the illusion of a 45′ by 6′. If they were 90′ surely the fans aburrirían to be something more static like to see someone else with a control, instead of be looking at to 22 items in a field.

There is a pause between the first and second fraction of 2.38 minutes, whether to go to commercial and/or analyze the most important actions as it happens in the sport programs today.