How long are the parks and the movies can they recover?

Part II of "Life Post-Pandemic': what the Walt Disney Co. emerging from this crisis is different from the monster who ruled there a few months ago?

Five months ago, Disney was at the top of the Matterhorn to Life. He controlled about 40% of all revenues from the box-office last year and has harvested 60% of the profits of the industry. Its market capitalization was in excess of a mile to that of any competitor studio. And while most of his former companies (except ESPN) buzzed, Disney has successfully launched its ambitious new streaming service, Disney +, paving the way for a pivot to a digital future.

In an instant, the pandemic of sars coronavirus has changed all that. The closure of the world has closed the Disney theme parks, suspended cruises, put an end to the film and television production, interrupted the theatrical releases, stopped the live sports and taken a massive blow to tv advertising.

The Walt Disney Co. that comes out of this crisis is likely to be very different – and smaller – than the giant who ruled there a few months ago. Earlier this month, Disney said that it would leave 43 000 employees of Disney World because the theme park has been closed since mid-march due to concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus; tens of thousands of others have been put on leave in the parks, the californian company. And the conglomerate has entered into a new credit agreement with Citigroup for an amount of up to $ 5 billion to help it through the crisis.

“The problem for Disney is acute,” said Rich Greenfield, an analyst of long standing of the company. As many analysts and informed observers, he thinks that Disney can do in the face of high risk and with a horizon of recovery longer than other entertainment companies.

“I don’t think that Disney returns to the figures of 2019 before the earliest in 2022,” said Naveen Sarma, senior director of S&P Global Ratings. “The segment of the media will come back sooner. The huge growth in the direct selling to consumers – this will help. But the theme parks? And it can be difficult to fill a theatre for “Star Wars” or “Avengers” for some time. “The company Sarma has lowered the debt to Disney the last week of A to A-, citing the closures due to “orders of the social distancing imposed by the government and it is not known when they will be permitted to reopen”, as S&P stated in a report of 23 April.

A spokesman for Disney declined to comment for this story.

Others are more optimistic about the prospects for recovery of the media giant. “We believe that Disney is the only company to have a fairly large lifeboat, and organizational will to get out of these secular changes in a strong position whereas the concentration of Fox news and live sports remains the right strategy,” said at the end of November a new report from MoffettNathanson. the week.

“Disney will be fine,” said the investor Ross Gerber to TheWrap. “Disney is the entertainment experience is the most sought-after. The Disney fans were eager to return. They (the theme parks) will open with less people, I’m sure. ”

But as several observers, Greenfield has identified challenges unique to Disney. “The films run the entire company “, he said. “If they do not go out to movies, all the steering stops. And the theme parks are less financially well off if you open and no one shows. If you can’t pull 75% of what you normally draw, you will lose an incredible amount of money. If you open and make 30% of income less, your profits disappear. How do you know when to reopen? “

The latest estimate from UBS suggests that the theme parks world of Disney may not reopen fully until 2021. (The official position of the society is that the parks are closed “until further order”.)

The financial cost of this for the entertainment giant is enormous, Parks and Resorts is the largest division of Disney in 2019, which represents $ 26 billion dollars in revenue to Disney for nearly $ 70 billion in 2019. In addition, even with tens of thousands of employees on leave, the theme parks are burdened fixed costs are very high.

In April, the CEO coming out of Disney, Bob Iger, has raised the possibility of taking the temperature of the guests entering the parks, but this is only one of the many complications of the reopening of its tourist attractions and its cruise. Greenfield was among several analysts who have stressed that the parks will be faced with extreme challenges to their re-opening.

The logistics is only one aspect. A former executive of Disney has noted that another factor is the coup of the overall global economy. The average american family, noted the executive, had saved for five years to afford a vacation in a theme park Disney. The surge’s overwhelming unemployment and the deep recession into which we enter could remove these holidays from the list of priorities of the central America.

But the analysis of MoffettNathanson was much more optimistic about the ability of Disney to rebound to its previous highs, highlighting the unique ability of the company to generate profits from its films. “The hand of Disney in the profits of the industry (excluding Fox in 2019) increased from 29% in 2010 to 61% in 2019!” the report read. “The benefit of the studios non-Disney have been mainly consistent over the last three years with changes of success in the majors. In fact, in the course of the decade, the earnings of the studios, not Disney have been stable!

“How Disney does it do this? The answer can be found in their unparalleled ability to build global franchises of tents that make money in the first window of the theatre, ” the report notes. “They generate significant profits in the first window and complete after that with a profit in the windows downstream as the home video, Pay 1 (now with Disney +) and sales to the television networks (which will not happen again because of Disney’s +).

Of course, some of these benefits downstream would disappear, since many of the Disney movies finally make their debut directly on Disney +. In fact, with the cinema still closed and the very important summer season of movies on the horizon, difficult decisions remain to be taken on what to send to its new platforms of streaming and what it takes to keep until the theatres are fully open.

“I give a lot of credit to Disney for creating Disney +. This was a big step for the company, ” said Greenfield. “The challenge now is that they are so attached to the film, and they saw Disney + as a replacement for their agreement to exit Netflix. Now, should they consider Disney + as a replacement for the whole of their theatrical activities? “

An example imminent, he said, is ” Black Widow “, a spin-off of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Scarlett Johansson, which was originally scheduled to come out in cinemas on 24 April and which is now dated 6 November 2020. But what happens if it turns out that the fans stay home?

“You can’t put” Black Widow “on Disney + at $ 6.00 per month,” said Greenfield, noting that it is unlikely that a cinema of big-budget recovers his investment (or make profits) without a theatrical release in the world. “Either you change the price of the service and integrate new movies, either you sit on your content and wait (for the movie). I don’t know when you can make $ 1 billion at the box office for “Black Widow”. “

