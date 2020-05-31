How long it works does it have on the album?

Like all artists, Miley Cyrus knows a thing or two about life, which hinders the item, Although his fans (known as Smilers), understand, they are eager to see his seventh album, previously announced. To celebrate her EP, She Is Coming, which is out since a year, here’s what they say.

The EP “She Is Coming” by Miley Cyrus came out 1 year ago

Before even finishing his sixth album, Malibu in 2017, Cyrus teased her next project. She has teamed up with Mark Ronson, with whom she collaborated on ” Nothing Breaks Like a Heart “, from his album, as well as several other producers well-known.

After weeks of abandonment, the EP six tracks She Is Coming made its debut on 31 may 2019. In titles such as “Mother’s Daughter”, which was subsequently published as the first and only single. Critics and fans (known as Smilers) have quickly noticed is the deviation of its country of Malibu.

It had to be the LP of “She Is Miley Cyrus”

When she released the EP, Cyrus explained, “it is the 1st of 3 drops” and that each of the three EP scheduled to comprise six songs. It has also announced the titles of the EPs – She Is Here and She Is Everything, noting that together they will be part of the LP She Is Miley Cyrus, her seventh album.

Before the first version, Cyrus wrote on Twitter that she had “played the record” for the staff of iHeartRadio. Many assumed that this meant that she shared the whole album finished. However, it would seem that it only referred to the She Is Coming, despite the information that the LP was complete.

Cyrus has gone through a lot of things over the past 2 years

A lot of things have changed in the life of Cyrus after the first drop. While she was working on the album for the first time, the singer was in a relationship with Liam Hemsworth, whom she married in 2018. But this did not last long. After a year to attend many events together, Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their separation in August 2019.

Cyrus was then briefly linked to Kaitlynn Carter before moving on to Cody Simpson in October. She subsequently underwent a few medical procedures. And just when she seemed to get back on the right track with his music, the pandemic of sars coronavirus (COVID-19) hit.

Smiles determine the number of “versions” of the album.

With these “next 2 drops” revealed previously, not found, the Smilers have become nervous. Just before the anniversary of She Is Coming, one wrote on Twitter that”there are at least 3 versions of” the album: “the complete in 2018, the one reworked for the release of the EP and the one that she made after the divorce [from Hemsworth]. ”

At the beginning of march 2020, just before the coronavirus does not stop, Cyrus told the radio host Smallzy that she was “very close” to the release of the next EP, saying: “I feel the urgency and I’m definitely active and ready to go. “She added: “I am delighted to share it. But not for too long. “

In recent time, Cyrus is focused elsewhere

This statement echoes what Cyrus said to his fans with his publications on social networks in January 2020. But once again, the world is put across. Following orders to stay at home in the United States, the singer has focused its attention on relief efforts for the people affected, even launching her own talk show, Bright Minded: Live With Miley.

In his profile in the Wall Street Journal of may 2020, Cyrus said she had “a little finished [the] record. “However,” it is hard to feel appropriate to play music at this time. “Thus, while Smilers may be looking forward to see She Is Here, (or anything in the future), it seems that She Is Coming need to do so for some time.