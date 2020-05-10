How many movies Tom Holland (Spider-Man) into the MCU ?

Tom Holland comes to supply us with a second film ended up in theaters as Spider-Man. You can find our review (without spoilers) here. If it is his second film solo, the actor became a regular on the MCU. But where is it contractually ? It makes the point.

A new contract for Tom Holland ?

It is necessary to go back in 2016 for the contract of Tom Holland. At the time, the Hollywood Reporter explained that he had signed for six films : three films Spider-Man, and three other films in the MCU. However, here is where it is at the present time :

Captain America: Civil War

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man: Far From Home

If you know how to count, this means that there are no more projects to the program, to share a movie Spider-Man 3. The problem ? It is hard to see how this would be possible given the importance it has taken in the MCU following his performance in Infinity War and Endgame.

What this means for Tom Holland, and Spider-Man ? We can dismiss a priori the idea of a ” transfer “, of a relay switch. First of all because it was on the other side of the fence in Endgame, which is part of the suite of Iron-Man. But also because there is no one on the screen, which can be part of this dynamic.

Result ? It may well mimic Robert Downey Jr, who had signed a new contract with Marvel several times. When we know that Chris Hemsworth has a desire to continue to embody Thor, the idea is nothing crazy.

Small detail that could also play a role, the relationship between Marvel and Sony. The rights still belong to Sony, which might find its ambitions for spider-verse. A case to follow no doubt in the coming months.