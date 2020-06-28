how many wins does so in the strangest Things ?

Millie Bobby Brown is an icon of the actress of the series of the strangest Things. His huge salary has been revealed

Since his first appearance in the series of the strangest Things, Millie Bobby Brown, cased. If, despiteis rewarded in his big salary ! MCE TV tells you everything in detail !

We do this more ! Millie Bobby Brown is the actress of the moment that has been a great success since its very good paper on the strangest Things.

Their fans appreciate for its sweetness, its simplicity. But also and above all to your way of talking in the social networks.

The young man is very committed. It is do not hesitate to denounce the racial injustices in your account of Instagram.

Millie Bobby Brown began his career at the age of 13 years. And is in the strange Things that its popularity has soared.

Keep in mind, however, thatit is without doubt one of the teenage girls the best paid of the film. She picked up a big salary for the series.

Millie Bobby Brown : Young and very rich !

Hang in there … The actress would have received 350 000 $ per episode. Huge it is not ! And that’s not all ! Millie Bobby Brown has also drawn the attention of other filmmakers.

In 2019, for what she had in the movie Godzilla: King Of The Monsters. Becomes so Madison Russell aka Maddie.

You will also have a new role in Godzilla VS Kong in the year 2021. Then, necessarily, the production companies have held the line on his old salary ! The young teenager that has benefited from large sums of money.

According to a report of The Explosionthe actress reportedly earned $ 1,000,000 for his role. And that’s not all ! Also benefits from a discount of 5% for goods of Godzilla, which is sold in the world.

For the film, which is expected for the year 2021, Millie Bobby Brown could touch of 3 million euros. Hope that all this money does not make your head spin !

In the meantime, their fans a lot of pleasure to follow, in the episodes of the strangest Things.

Tags : Instagram Millie Bobby Brown millie bobby brown Millie Bobby Brown 2020 – Millie Bobby Brown, actress Millie Bobby Brown news – Millie Bobby Brown salary – Millie Bobby Brown series