how Mark Ruffalo got his role ?

Thursday, June 4-find the movie “Shutter Island”, a psychological thriller set 10 years after its release is still effective. If it is known that Leonardo DiCaprio was in the habit of working with Martin Scorsese, discover how Mark Ruffalo is taken to land his role.

This fact already 10 years Martin Scorsese took us to Shutter Island. This psychological thriller impressive known for his end ambiguous, was a success at the us box office upon its release. The film marked the fourth collaboration between the director and Leonardo DiCaprio, who, after three years, gathered for another successful, The Wolf of Wall Street. It’s easy to forget in all of this the performance of Mark Ruffalo, that gives the reply to Leonardo DiCaprio throughout the film. However, the actor, 52-year-old has done everything to get a role in this film.

Mark Ruffalo fan of Martin Scorsese

Get a role in Hollywood is not easy, even when one already has twenty films to his credit and Mark Ruffalo is proof of that. In order to ensure a role in Shutter Islandthe actor has made it big and wrote a letter Martin Scorsese to tell him how much he wanted to work with him ! A attention that has clearly made all the difference :

I’ve been a fan of Martin Scorsese for nearly 20 years and it has always been a dream for me to work with him. So I wrote him a letter to say how much I wanted to work with him and it worked.

An anecdote all the more remarkable when one knows the rest of the story. The letter from Mark Ruffalo has had the desired effect, but it is important to know that Martin Scorsese originally planned to caster other actors in the role of US Marshal Chuck Aule. Robert Downey Jr and Josh Brolin were considered for playing alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. Two actors who, a few years later, were reunited with Mark Ruffalo in Avengers or Avengers: Infinity War.

