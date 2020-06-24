how Melania Trump plays with the nerves of Donald Trump

Looks black in public, gestures of affection, rare, discomfort, visible of the First lady, the presidential couple american of the plot. Author of the book The Art of Business: The untold Story of Melania Trump, Mary Jordan has been entrusted to the Guardian behind the scenes of the love story is atypical between the american president and his wife. “They have a relationship that is very unusual, but there is a strong link between them : they have an agreement from the beginning. He loves, he loves his job, he has his own life and spends a lot of time without to be with his wife. And she is very good with her,” says the biographer.

If the spouses have found your balance, as atypical as it seems to be their relationship in the eyes of the world, the sky darkens, sometimes on the top of the White House. With his character, cold, hostile, ready to break Melania Trump knows how to annoy your husband. When it exceeds the terminals, Melania not cry, to not cry, he adopts, instead, is doing the opposite. “It is not the type to show his anger or his temper or shout.”, Mary said Jordan. A character trait that especially annoyed her husband, with the temperament a lot more blood. When the u.s. president is offensive to your wife, you can expect an indifference chilling.

“The way in which she demonstrates that she is upset with the Triumph is far away, to be invisible, and don’t like. He likes the pretty young woman at his side.”, details of the biography.

