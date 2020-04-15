How “Moon” Kid Francescoli explodes on TikTok

“And it went like…”

Not that Kid Francescoli was in need of a boost to emerge, but its title Moon from the album Play Me Again (2017) is updated on the application trend of the moment, TikTok. In effect, the song of Marseille seems to have charmed more than one personality, as demonstrated by the independent record label Alter K…

Lizzo, for example, has imaged its gift of “food to hospitals in the country to show our gratitude to the medical staff“through this video accompanied by the famous title of Kid Francescoli.

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, has also borrowed Moon for a humorous video. Filming his sidekick actor Kevin Hart in distress on the back of a camel, the actor took the opportunity for a bit of fun of his friend.

Jennifer Lopez, meanwhile, has opted for a video retrospective, referring to his youth: “When I was 17 years old, I moved from the Bronx to I moved to Manhattan to pursue my dreams and become an artist.“Results in the automatic ” And it went like“the song serving as a transition to show the life of a star that now leads JLo, between concerts, appearances in films, magazine cover, and other.

Then, just for the pleasure, it goes back to the piece here. The latest album by Kid Francescoli,Lovers, is available from the 31st January last.