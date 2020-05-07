how much is the homes of the Kardashian ?

How much is really the palace of the two sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian ? It gives you more details !

Kim and Khloé Kardashian live in real palaces ! MCE TV takes you on a guided tour of the houses of the Kardashians.

It is the queens of the social networks ! If you do not know one you know the other.

In fact, the clan Kardashian, consisting of Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall does not go unnoticed ! Moreover, each of their appearances cause riots !

They who love to put themselves forward, they have also chosen to live in a superb villa ! In fact, she also like to gather with family and friends.

Moreover, Kim and his sisters do not live far from each other. This makes it very happy their mom Kris Jenner.

You are wondering how much it costs them their homes ? And well the least expensive has a value of 7 million dollars!!!

Hang in there, it gives you more details on the one that costs the most expensive !

The villa of Kim costs…

Drum roll … 60 million dollars!!!

In fact, Kim Kardashian West and her lover have a villa in Hiden Hills. At the time it cost only 20 million dollars.

But this is not to mention the huge work done to get the home of their dreams. Its value has tripled !

Their house in the minimalist style has a large entrance, 8 bedrooms and bathrooms, gourmet chef’s kitchen and a vast games room. Outside the family enjoys a large swimming pool and a basketball court.

Khloé has purchased the former villa of Justin Bieber for 7.2 million dollars ! If the sister of Kim great post little pictures of his house it is because she is in a full renovation.

However, we know that she 6 rooms and one huge dressing room. In the garden his little girl enjoys a large dedicated area with slides, swings and even a climbing area !

