How much money does Bella Thorne for publication Instagram ?

Bella Thorne has bought a house for $ 2 million thanks to Instagram. In an interview with Vogue, the american actress and singer 20-year-old has revealed that she was earning not less than $ 65,000 (approximately eur 53 000) by post sponsored on Instagram. For a story published on the network, Kevin Systrom, or on Snapchat, the starlet application between 10 000 and 20 000 dollars.

“I started at 18 years old, I had literally 200 dollars on my bank account, and a year later I bought this house,” explains Bella Thorne who has been awarded the american magazine in his villa in Los Angeles of 420 square meters. All [l’argent] comes from social networks.”