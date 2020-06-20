how much to win, enter in the board of directors of the luxury group Kering

New role for Emma Watson. The british actress, 30 years of age, born in Paris, will enter the board of directors of the French group of luxury Kering, owner of prestigious brands such as Gucci, Yves Saint-Laurent and Boucheron. In a document sent to its shareholders, the French company explains the choice to entrust this important position to the interpreter of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga : Emma Watson is one of the actresses of the most popular and one of the activists of the most famous in the world. Her determined action for the equality of men and women that leads, among other things, through his role of goodwill ambassador of UN Women, as well as their commitment to the preservation of the environment, and in particular his defense of a mode of eco-responsible, resonate strongly with the values and struggles of Kering.”

Emma Watson is not the only new addition of Kering : the result of the vote of the shareholders at a general meeting, Tidjane Thiam, the former director of Credit Suisse, as well as the Chinese John Liu, president of the mobile platform of transport Didi Chuxing, join the group with headquarters in Paris. According to Marianne, the actress is expected to reach around 100,000 euros for their collaboration in the conglomerate of luxury, the magazine bases its calculation on the above, the remuneration of the directors of the company : “as chairman of the committee of reserves in the first place, a special 23,000

