How Nicki Minaj has pulled out for the general public

Nicki Minaj complete a decade as one of the greatest figures in the history of rap. While some of his singles in breakthrough have 10 years old this year, this is the second album from Minaj, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, which has made her a superstar.

Released 2 April 2012, the sound off of the album showed how it is difficult to pinpoint Nicki with style. Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded was an album controversial, which attracted the attention of the enemies while making the base of hardcore fans of Minaj even more intense. Divider in its diversity, the album cemented the fame of Nicki in the middle of a landscape of hip-hop that is changing fast.

The biggest rapper in the game

When you are the biggest rapper in an industry dominated by men, you are going to receive a lot of unfair criticism. With Minaj, however, even this looks like an understatement. Be “the greatest” because of you “the only one” in the eyes of many consumers. You become a standard-bearer for any sort of experimentation. And because the first Pink Friday won the success of Nicki’s singles-oriented rap and pop, it has doubled in both directions when his second effort. There are singles that rap hard, but the runaways poppier of Roman Reloaded are most emblematic of its success.

This is not the album more synergistic, but Nicki is thinking, always. The generic title of the album is a cover to time capsule producers of the time (this is the case with many rap albums, but this is particularly true here), many of which had already led to success for Nicki and other.

Nicki has had success with Kane Beatz on “Bottoms Up”, “Bedrock”, and especially “Super Bass” from Pink Friday, a single – and a bonus track, no less – which was so popular that it has had an impact on the direction of Roman Reloaded. “Champions” has been one of the last great songs that T-Minus had made prior to his semi-hiatus, RedOne has Lady Gaga the greatest artist of the world, and in 2012, Hit-Boy was one of the producers of the most popular since Mannie Fresh.

The names behind the boards are not the only iconic of the time. ‘Beez In The Trap’ provided a feature 2 Chainz in the middle of his legendary come-up. And while Minaj and Duck has not repeated ‘Moment 4 Life’ from Pink Friday, when Roman Reloaded is dropped, it seemed that their alliance would last forever… but things have become more complicated than that.

Undeniable Importance

Rose Friday: Roman Reloaded has also been designed to discredit skeptics of Nicki, highlighting the respect that it had generated great. It featured stories of Cam Ron, Rick Ross, Young Jeezy, Nas and, of course, Lil Wayne. Even if the impact of the album was more pop, the awareness and importance of Nicki in hip-hop are undeniable.

‘Starships’ has gone further in the direction of ‘Super Bass’, and was decidedly more pop that some might have wished. But Drake or Kanye would have been able to do the same thing – several times, and no one would have beaten an eye – this is why the release of Roman Reloaded and the surrounding circumstances were also emblematic of the persistent problem of the rap with the misogyny.

Redress the balance

To say that gender has a gender imbalance would be frustrating, even if the situation today is much better than it was there almost ten years. Nicki has played an important role in paving the way for so many female rappers that have emerged in its wake. Because there are relatively fewer women that do, and because rap is so competitive, the idea that there can be only one “Queen Of Rap” successful at a given time has permeated the culture. Even if more and more women begin to experience success, the fans have a tendency to oppose even more than with their male counterparts.

The more we move away from the release of Roman Reloaded, the more it looks like a harbinger of change. In 2012, the rap was not yet the dominant force that he is on the radio today; the success of songs like ‘Starships’, which has gained in popularity as the rap and social media have evolved into something else, are in part to thank for that. Classify it as pop, rap, or whatever you want, after “Starships” and Roman Reloaded, the rap has completely consumed the pop. The single was so huge that it eclipsed (and still is) the rest of the album, which is a shame. Even at its peak, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded was a sign of things to come.

