How old is Ana De Armas, the star of Breakout?

Viewers may know her as Marta Cabrera, nice and quiet. The actress behind this character, Ana De Armas, is said to have worked since she was 14 years old, even appearing in the next James Bond movie, No Time to Die. How old is the star of the Knives Out, Ana De Armas? Here’s what we know of this actress and her future projects and in the past.

Ana De Armas has appeared in the film mystery of the murder of Rian Johnson, “Knives Out”

Just out of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson has created the movie murder mystery nominated for an academy award, called Knives Out. This film takes viewers on a journey to understand what really happened to the best-selling author, Harlan Thrombey, after he would be dead of suicide, and a detective was hired to investigate.

Ana De Armas has acted as a nurse and family friend of Harlan Thrombey, named Marta Cabrera. Knives Out has presented Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, in addition to Ana De Armas and other.

Although this is not Ana De Armas for the first time in a movie, this was one of her greatest roles. The actress has even won the nomination for the Golden Globe for best actress – comedy film or musical for her portrayal of Marta Cabrera.

” [I’m] always trying to take it minute by minute, ” she said in an interview with ET on the red carpet of the Golden Globes. “I am very proud and humbled. I can’t believe that this film has received so much love from the public and now the appointment was so unexpected, it’s amazing. ”

Ana De Armas was born in April 1988

Although Marta Cabrera seems very young, some viewers are wondering how old is the actress behind this character. Ana De Armas was born on April 30, 1988, making her zodiac sign Taurus. According to IMDb, she started playing at age 14. She was born in Cuba, but was then moved to Spain and then to the united States to pursue his acting career.

Before Knives Out, Ana De Armas has worked on projects such as Blade Runner, 2049, War Dogs, and Knock Knock. First actress to Cuba, the actress has also acted in several tv shows, including Hispania, la Leyenda and The Boarding School.

Ana De Armas would be in a relationship with Ben Affleck

Apart from his professional life, Ana De Armas spends time with her partner. After having played in Knives Out, Ana De Armas has continued to work on the thriller Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck. Shortly after, the co-stars began to go out together and appeared to spend time together and walk around together outside.

Soon, Ana De Armas will appear in films such as No Time to Die, and Blonde, although the two have been deferred due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus (COVID-19). Fans can find more information on Ana De Armas from its social media accounts. This includes his Instagram, where she informs often the fans of her last adventures.

Knives Out is available to purchase in digital form and physical on platforms such as Amazon and Barnes and Noble. More information about No Time to Die will probably be announced in the coming weeks.

