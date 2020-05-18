How Rihanna and his mark Fenty shaking the world of luxury

The singer Rihanna, in the first ephemeral boutique Fenty, in Paris, on may 22. MARTIN BUREAU / AFP

May 2019, big bang in the universe mode : Rihanna, one of the pop stars the most powerful of the music industry, joins forces with LVMH, the first group of global luxury. But, this time, it is not a simple collaboration, as there were so many others (like H&M and Madonna in 2007 or Puma and Selena Gomez this year), but the creation of all parts of a fashion house : Fenty.

The brand, named after the family name of the singer, will be officially launched Friday, may 24, with the opening of an ephemeral boutique in the Marais in Paris – an e-commerce website will follow on may 29. Fenty, who offer clothes, accessories and shoes, will be outside the traditional calendar of the mode, without scrolling, distributing new products in the same way that Rihanna’s out of the singles, with drops regular (to be on sale for a short time of original papers in limited number).

There will be no network of physical stores, the drops will be available only in ephemeral boutiques and on the website of Fenty. True to the values championed by Rihanna, the brand aims to speak to all women and to be worn by all body types, and“empower its customers “. With a luxury positioning : the price will vary between about $ 200 (€179) for a t-shirt up to $ 1,500 for a coat ; it takes about 1 000 dollars for the dresses and the jackets.

The clothing of the first drop are very rihannesques, with parts-headlights from her wardrobe in materials comfortable, mainly of cotton and denim. It does not go unnoticed in his jackets and his shirts to the shoulders, oversized, t-shirts, very structured, his robes bustiers very very short. It’s classy, sometimes minimalist, sometimes outrageously sexy, sprinkled with a touch of streetwear.

“In the early history of the luxury of the past twenty years, the launch of Fenty will be a date. Because it recognizes the changing nature of the sector “, considers Benjamin Simmenauer, a professor at the Institut français de la mode, and philosopher. What first strikes, it is the exceptional character of a creation of a brand identity ex nihilo in LVMH. The only other example dates back to 1987, when the group had launched the fashion house Christian Lacroix. But this event was actually quite conventional, since it was to be supported, a fashion designer veteran in the development of its brand.

Up here, the groups of luxury are made up of a legitimacy mode, buying back or raising of the rich homes in the name of a fashion designer (Christian Dior at LVMH or Cristobal Balenciaga for Kering) or know-how (such as embroiderer Lesage spent in the moneybag Chanel). Today, LVMH reverses this logic by promoting CEO and artistic director for a pop star who has never touched a thimble.

Fans by the tens of millions

But Rihanna has other talents. His sense of business is no longer in doubt – his fortune was estimated at $ 260 million in 2018. It is one of the most powerful women in the music industry : since 2005, she has passed 280 million records, which would make it the female artist who sold the most albums in the United States according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Very early on, she also invests the field of fashion, assuming a style often eccentric, and becoming the new face of luxury brands. She lends her face to campaigns Gucci, Armani or Dior, of which she was the first ambassador black (2015).

In 2014, it begins to build its own building by placing his mark Fenty – name today, is synonymous with huge commercial success. First of all, thanks to the signing of a contract with Puma for a line of apparel and sneakers accessible. The effect Rihanna will immediately feel at home sports equipment : + 14 % sales in the year of his arrival.

In 2017, Rihanna relies on Kendo, the incubator beauty brands of the LVMH group, to launch Fenty Beauty. She has the genius idea to offer a very wide range of foundations (40 shades) able to adapt to any skin tone, especially for skin that is dark, which were previously little represented. Beginning in 2019, the LVMH group announces 500 million in sales in just one year of existence. In the aftermath, Rihanna launches from his side in 2018 a lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, where all the sizes, skin colors and morphologies are taken into account.

In addition to its huge success in the fashion and cosmetics, Rihanna has two other big advantages : it can embody a brand and brings together a community of loyal fans (more than 71 million followers on Instagram). While most of the houses invest a lot of time and money to find muses to represent them, hoping that these ambassadors will affect a client’s fantasy.

If Fenty is a success (but that in doubt ?), it discréditera the arguments of the skeptics who do not find a legitimate the level of responsibility of Rihanna in the lap of luxury, this universe wadded that up until now there has been little open senior positions to people of color. It will also mark the creation of a new model, one where luxury and streetwear are one, where the distribution networks in hard are most essential and where it is no longer necessary to be spent by fashion schools or studios prestigious to be at the head of his own luxury house. Fenty or the beginning of a new era of fashion ?