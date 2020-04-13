how Rihanna has put its sound in motion

Looking at RihannaThe trajectory of career of most people mentions his first single of 2005, “Pon De Replay”, or his hit 2007 international “Umbrella”, as the starting point. But it was his second album, A Girl Like Me, which has put the future of Robyn Rihanna Fenty in motion.

the dance hall “Chon” “Pon De Replay” showed the ability of the icon of Bajan to combine his musical roots native with a commercial appeal; but at the beginning of his career, this has often left unfairly saddled with the criticism. Yet, while “Umbrella” was found reaching new heights as a superstar become wicked, his previous two albums have often been overlooked.

A Girl Like Me

A Girl Like Me started with a tube radio sampled Cell softThe album cover synth-pop 1981 Gloria Jones“Soul nordic”A love tainted“. ‘SOS’ – and his hook “the the the” respective – has reached no. 1 in the Billboard charts Hot 100 and Dance Songs. This follows the unexpected success of ‘Pon De Replay’, continuing the experimentation of the kind of Rihanna.

More than your average 18-year-old

Released on 10 April 2006, A Girl Like Me has proven that the star of Def Jam, and Jay Z protected was more than your average 18 year old. At the time of its release, it had already adopted the nickname in a single name (a true sign of divadom), and it would have nicked the other two singles in the Top 10 on the back of “SOS”.

The first of these was “Unfaithful”, a ballad of piano dark inspired by Evanescence, which starts with an opening of “the story of my life”, which manifests itself in a tale of unrequited love written by Ne-Yo and produced by Stargate. The second, “Break It Off”, was a hit in dancehall that was reminiscent of the riddims of his first album, Music Of The Sun, and featured Sean Paul. The third single from A Girl Like Me, “We Ride”, brings the spirit of the soul of hip-hop that focused on the 90s to mid-2000s. Although the song has not won the same commercial success as its immediate predecessors, his fan base is irreducible the still considers it a favorite cult under-estimated.

Apart from these singles, listeners can discover the most true of the character of music emerge of Rihanna. Although his album follow-up would be launching the Good girl became bad stage, songs like “Selfish Girl” would expose his nature “by any means necessary”. Hidden under a arrangement, reggae-pop fizz, ‘Selfish Girl’ means that Rihanna is ready to venture to the dark side if it means to please him. This is the premise underlying A Girl Like Me. If the album does not go as far as the whips and chains of “S&M”, it is certainly an indicator of what was going to happen.

Ask the model of cultural domination

While his next album, Good Girl Gone Bad, was simple in its title, A Girl Like Me is the distinction between sexuality that is open and pop radio, as evidenced by the ride rocksteady “Kisses Don’t Lie”. The album strikes a perfect balance between the success of star-making that propulseraient Rihanna to stardom and his own musical identity, inspired by his roots, the native and his talented staff. For each pop ballad and R&B of the disk, there are as many tracks, dancehall and soca.

Rihanna was not the first artist to incorporate the slang dialect in pop music. All the world Bob Marley the ranks of Shabba and Sean Paul did for years. But Rihanna has certainly been one of the first female solo performers to do so on a large scale, speaking to a whole generation in the process. Of “ Dem Haters ” (with its compatriots from the Barbados Dwayne Husbands) to “ Crazy Little Thing Called Love ” (inspired by Marley, Barrington Levy, and Dawn Penn), Rihanna proudly wears its influences on its sleeve, and highlights some of the Caribbean music.

A Girl Like Me has not only presented the world with a force pop emerging to be reckoned with, but an artist serious about his craft, laying the foundation of its cultural domination complete in the near future.

