How Robert Pattinson has landed the role of Batman

After Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, it is the turn of Robert Pattinson to embody Batman. The actor will take on the costume in a film of Matt Reeves planned for 2021. The participation of the actor, known for his roles in Twilight and Cosmopolis David Cronenberg, was made official last Friday.
According to the Hollywood Reporterthe process to find the new Bruce Wayne has been “surprise rapid”. “It was fast, faster than usual,” confirmed a source to the magazine. Robert Pattinson has been considered by the developer early in the development of the project.
Robert Pattinson, who is away from blockbusters since the success of Twilight, had hinted that he preferred to now focus on independent cinema. Matt Reeves, however, has met at length last April to convince him, while considering the case of another popular actor: Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men).
“He is trying to find its feet”
Robert Pattinson has had to take tests for Batman the week of may 20, while he was in Cannes with his film The Lighthouse. As Tradition demands, the hearings of Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult have been asked to take to the hearing, the costume of the black knight designed for one of the previous films in the series.
Matt Reeves, “who knew exactly what he wanted” according to the Hollywood Reporter, has analyzed how the two actors were in costume, and the way their eyes appeared behind the mask of the vigilante. He eventually chose Robert Pattinson, who propose a Batman milf “that is trying to find its feet as a detective of genius.”
The story does tell not the genesis of the black knight or the story of Batman battle-hardened, but may be registered, in the vein of Year Onethe comic book cult written by Frank Miller.