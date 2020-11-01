HOW SEXY KENDALL JENNER IS IN HER EPIC PAMELA ANDERSON HALLOWEEN COSTUME!

Wow, we can even close Halloween, because Kendall Jenner just won it all!

The supermodel has just unveiled her epic costume, sharing a series of real badass photos on Instagram: a perfect tribute to Pamela Anderson in the 1996 Barb Wire movie.

Super-fluffy blonde wig, very thin eyebrows, and leather looks that can’t be sexier than that.

But why Barb Wire and, above all, what movie is Barb Wire?

As you can guess from the flags contested by Kendall that read ” VOTE ” (in the US presidential election, of course), there is a message that the 24-year-old wants to send to her 141 million Instagram followers.

The film was an unsuccessful attempt to launch Pamela Anderson on the big screen, mocked by critics and a box office fiasco. But he recently made a comeback in the US for his incredible storyline, turning the film into a true CULT and the character of Pamela Anderson into a sort of heroine.

Set in a dystopian (but not that much) 2017, the far-right has taken control of the American Congress, US society is divided by deep social conflict, police brutality is systemic, the spread of firearms is uncontrollable, many dreams of emigrating to Democratic Canada.

Sound familiar? Here.

In this conflict, rebel Barbara Kopetski aka Pamela Anderson leaves the ranks of the army to retreat to the neutral city of Steel Harbor to run a bar. But the past shows up at his door and he decides to get on his motorcycle to help the rebels, who are struggling to restore the ancient democratic models of the USA.

Kendall’s message is, therefore, very clear, even if it is directed only to her compatriots: go and vote to change the United States, otherwise, she arrives in a real hard version, and then there is trouble.