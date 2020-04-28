how Taika Waititi has convinced Natalie Portman to come back ?

Formalized in July 2019 during the Comic Con San Diego, the return of Natalie Portman in the Marvel universe has surprised more than one. However, according to the director of “Thor : Love and Thunder”, it didn’t take much to convince the actress to slip once again into the shoes of Jane Foster.

We thought the divorce is consumed between Marvel and Natalie Portmanthis last will come back eventually in the 4th solo adventure of the God of thunder, in which her character, Jane Foster, will obtain the powers of the latter, thereby becoming the Mighty Thor ! A plot that one has to Taika Waititi, who had directed “Thor : Ragnarok” and that will be once again behind the camera for “Thor : Love and Thunder”. In an interview granted to Uproxxthe filmmaker is entrusted to us on this unexpected return.

The lure of super-powers

“I have not had to do much of anything“, he declared. And to clarify : “I think that, for her, the important thing was to make the character interesting. And I think that when you play a Terran who loves science’ in one of those big films, it gets a bit… After having done it in two movies, you want to do something different.“

Why Natalie Portman has agreed to take over the role of Jane Foster ? Taika Waititi has his opinion : “I think what has drawn in this film, it is the ability to go up a notch and become a super-hero. And I prefer that she do that rather than play a scientist. This also comes from the comics. This is not something that we invented.“