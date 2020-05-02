How the albums oldest Madonna, Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson have all seen the gains from sale this week?

A sales promotion in the iTunes Store has allowed a number of more albums former to increase their sales and the fans have taken note.

This could be the year 2020, but if you take a look at the best albums from iTunes Store u.s. last week, it would be difficult to tell in what decade you were in.

Thanks to selling prices and promotion of fans, a trio of albums, the oldest of Mariah Carey, Madonna and Janet Jackson have all jumped in the countdown of the best albums of the iTunes Store. On 27 and 28 April, the album E = MC2 Carey’s in 2008 was n ° 1 on the list of the best albums of the iTunes Store, while the entire 1994 Madonna Bedtime Stories has visited the n ° 1 and April 30. the week – and at one point, the three albums were all in the top 10.

According to the first sales reports to Nielsen Music / MRC Data, E = MC2 has sold about 2 000 copies in total to all retailers in the United States during the week ending April 30. Approximately half of this amount was driven by digital sales on April 27, the day the album head count iTunes. Traditionally, the album sells on a daily basis a turnover negligible.

As for Bedtime Stories, he moved to a little over 1000 copies for the week, while Control has sold just under 1000 copies. Once again, the major portion of the sales of each album has been driven by digital sales – nearly 1,000 for Bedtime Stories on April 30 (the day it was no. 1 on the iTunes Store) and a little less, 1000 to Control on three days (April 28 -30). As with E = MC2, Bedtime Stories and Control generally sell a number negligible in all normal days.

You don’t necessarily need a large number of sales to reach the first place of the ranking of the best albums of the iTunes Store, all the more that the album sales have been in decline for years, and it was a week particularly sweet for the new releases on the 24th of April. The trio of albums was part of a promotion for the iTunes Store, where more than 100 albums pop have been reduced to 4.99 $ and advertised in a banner ad that appears at the top of the first page of the Store, directing consumers to albums pop 4,99 $ in a department store. Price. “

As it usually happens with albums at reduced prices (most new titles sell for at least $ 9.99 a), they begin to climb in the list of the best albums of the iTunes Store, as it reacts in real time to customer purchases. After that, the fans of the divas have noticed the albums that dot the list of the best albums of the iTunes Store, and have begun awareness-raising campaigns on the social networks to draw attention to the albums. This promotion has then helped to generate more sales for the album, which has placed them in the top 10 of the store. At this point, the albums have attracted a lot more attention, because the top 10 list of best albums is visible on the front of the iTunes Store, and music fans casual have probably seen the albums in the top 10 – encouraging maybe even more sales.

E = MC2 debuted at no. 1 on the table of the albums Billboard 200 dated may 3, 2008. Bedtime Stories debuted and peaked at no. 3 (November 12, 1994), and the Control has reached the n ° 1, 5 July 1986. None of the albums should re-enter the charts Billboard 200 next week, despite their boom on the iTunes Store.