how the children of Donald Trump’s campaign with the”alt-right” and its fachosphère complotiste

In one weekend, the three seniors of the american president have sent discrete signals, but clear, the intention of the people who had supported the president during the campaign of 2016.

You thought Donald Trump was particularly skillful on the social networks ? Wait until you meet her children ! These three seniors, Donald Jr, 42 years old, Ivanka, 38 years old, and Eric, 36 years old, had already occupied the front of the stage during the presidential campaign of 2016. Three and a half years later, when the us president delivers on its mandate in play in November 2020, the siblings went in order of battle.

Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 may, the “first kids” have taken the word in the conservative press as well as on social networks, in order to accredit the conspiracy theories that will mobilize a fringe very invested with the electorate of Donald Trump. A beginning of a campaign that could set the tone, while the president, private meeting by the outbreak of coronavirus, intends to build on the advance which he has on his opponent.

In the blink of an eye discreet to the “joke” of bad taste, here’s how the circle closest to the president opened the hostilities in the six months before the election.

Donald Trump Jr : a meme that is defamatory, which speaks to the”alt-right”

“Donald Trump, Jr does what he has always done : the dirty work of the campaigns of his father.” In this editorial published on Sunday, a journalist of CNN considers that the eldest son of the clan Trump deserves the title of “king of the trolls”. Question : the publication Saturday on Instagram of a diversion allegedly humorous (a “meme”), calling them paedophile, the democratic opponent of his father, former us vice-president Joe Biden.

This latter is the subject of a charge of rape by a former employee, Tara Reade. In contrast, there was no accuses for inappropriate behaviour vis-à-vis children or adolescents. So, why the attack without any basis, so that the candidate is already destabilized by a scandal real ? Because pedophilia is “an obsession of the alt-right”summed up Newsweek by as early as 2017. It is even the basis of the “Pizzagate”, the theory complotiste that has emerged at the dawn of the presidential election in 2016, and according to which the elite democrats of the city were locked and raped children in the back room of a pizzeria in the capital.

The accusation that democrats, and more broadly the elite of the left, defended paedophilia is a constant of the alternative media of the far right defenders of candidate Trump. Thus, in 2016, the presenter complotisme Alex Jones, stated “no evil to rise up against Hillary Clinton” “thinking of all the children that she personally murdered, cut into pieces and raped”, recalled to Newsweek.

Donald Trump Jr, to him, was not so far away, simply post a picture of Joe Biden flanked by the word “paedophile”. After a reporter from the New York Times has mentioned on Twitter the content accuser posted on Instagram, the elder Trump defended himself, tweeting a response obviously ambiguous : “1. the three émojis ‘laugh’ that I have put in comment are enough to anyone with a smidgen of common sense to understand that I’m kidding. 2. If the media don’t want them to laugh and make joke on Joe’s Discomfort, then maybe he should stop touching without consent and keep his hands to himself ?” A tweet accompanying a photo showing Joe Biden kissing children on the forehead, or holding them by the shoulders.

Eric Trump and the theory complotiste of the creation of the coronavirus

Eric Trump was expressed on Fox News, the string of conservative favorite of the president. “They think that they deprive Donald Trump of his best weapon, which is its ability to fill a 50,000-seat stadium at each meeting. They will make crates until 3 November. And guess what, after the 3 November, the coronavirus will disappear as if by magic, all of a sudden, and everyone will be able to reopen [les commerces et restaurant]“. By “they”understand “the democrats.” As to the date of 3 November, it is simply the date of the presidential election.

This is INSANE. The Dems have hyped up COVID-19 to keep his dad from holding rallies?

There are 90K dead and climbing. The entire WORLD is grappling with this pandemic.

And @EricTrump thinks it’s all about keeping his dad from holding rallies?!?https://t.co/BFbFiYDNx7 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 17, 2020

However, as stated in this survey The Atlantic devoted to forums pro-Trump is claiming theories complotistes “QAnon” (a sort of community gathered around multiple conspiracies whose love a lot of fans of Donald Trump) : “A series of ideas have emerged in the community QAnon : that the coronavirus is not real, that it was created by the the ‘deep state’the members of the government and the elites that run the world in secret ; that the hysteria around the pandemic is a conspiracy to harm the chances of re-election of a Trump ; and that the media rejoice in the number of deaths.”

What does it matter that the Covid-19 has killed hundreds of thousands of people around the world, the idea that the sars coronavirus has been created by the opponents of Donald Trump to prevent his re-election is a great success in some of the president’s supporters, which are particular to Bill Gates, accused by many of being at the maneuver, reports the New York Times. The journal does not lack to remember that the founder of Microsoft and philanthropist has never been tender with the real estate tycoon.

Ivanka Trump has taken the “red pill” ?

Can we consider that a tweet – not containing a single word – may be a discreet call to the fringe complotiste of the electorate of Donald Trump ? This is the question posed by this brief intervention Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the president, Sunday night on Twitter. It all starts with a mysterious message of the entrepreneur Elon Musk : “Take the red pill.”

This sentence, which refers to the film Matrix, is a slogan well known to the community “alt-right”. In the of the 1999 film, the character Morpheus offers to the hero, Neo, the choice between a blue pill, which will allow him to live happy in ignorance, and a red pill, which will mark his awakening to the reality, painful, of the Matrix. For these users, refer to the “red pill”, returns to continue a quest of truth, in opposition to the discourse of the mainstream media and international institutions.

Responding “taken” (“she is taken”) to Elon Musk, Ivanka Trump does it indicate to the community which can be recognized behind this concept that his family is one of them ? “The blur here is entirely deliberate on all sidesanalysis Slate. Nobody here is committed to a particular idea (…), so nobody should respond to anything. And during this time, the whole pantheon of the fringe ‘alt-right’ is pleased to be an implicit support to an industry leading and of the children of the president.” It is also the reading that makes the filmmaker Lilly Wachowski, co-author and co-director (with her sister Lana) of the saga Matrix. His answer is unequivocal : “Go both of you to fuck off”she wrote to Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump.

Fuck both of you — Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) May 17, 2020

In 2019, two sociologists from the university of Florida have investigated the role of the mobilization of the”alt-right” via forums antiféministes (the so-called “masculinistes”) online in the election of Donald Trump to the White House. Their studyentitled “how the red pill helped to elect Donald Trump”investigates the content of a forum of the same name. “It is all too simple to sweep of a reverse of the hand of these men as mere trolls on the internet, who do not want to interfere in current affairs. November 8, 2016 [date de l’élection de Donald Trump], they have made known their political agenda, and it is certain that they will want to start again”, concluded the researchers.

While the epidemic of coronavirus has nailed the campaign only on digital spaces, the family Trump would be well-advised to solicit the aid of this army of supporters. It was discovered in 2016. Four years later, she knows better than anyone what she is capable of.