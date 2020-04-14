how the covid-19 may revive the ecological mutation

” At the request of common sense : “let’s Restart it as quickly as possible to production”, must be answered by a cry : “not at all !” The last thing to do would be to return to the identical, while what we were doing before. ” This cry from the heart, published march 30 in the online journal AOC (Analysis, opinion, critical) and entitled ” Imagine the gestures barriers against the production back to pre-crisis “, comes from the philosopher Bruno Latour, one of the best thinkers of the ecological crisis, the author of two essays with titles as premonitory : Microbes. Guerre and peace (Métailié), and Where to land ? How to orient in politics ? (The Discovery).

Because, for Bruno Latour, “the health crisis is embedded in what is not a crisis – always fleeting – but a mutation ecologically sustainable and irreversible “. It recalls the two main characteristics of the climate crisis with which we were faced before the containment : the CO2 that warms the global atmosphere and the “progress” without limits, which exhausts the planet. It encourages us to take advantage of the stop of the economic activity to become “switches of globalization “. And take the example of the tulips produced out of soil under artificial light in Holland and shipped across the world by air, a mode of transportation for which the immoderate use is increasingly being called into question. “Is it a good idea to extend this way of producing ? “, asks Bruno Latour in we inviting them to make the list of essential activities and those that do are more due to ecological imperatives.

Not the return of the business as usual

We are witnessing since the beginning of the containment to a real ferment of ideas, alternatives, all opposed to the return of the business as usual (” as if nothing had happened “). The disparate forces and once the scattered – anti-globalization, environmentalists, decreasing, ” collapsologues “, left non-productivist, etc – are a blend of imagination both on the world stage as a national one. Thus, an international coalition of 300 NGOS, federated by the movement 350.org considers that“a truly interconnected world is necessary : it must invest in the first place on the safety and health of all, while keeping in mind the need for a transition towards economic models without coal, nor oil, nor gas “.

The deferral of major international events could enable this approach. It is the opinion of Lola Vallejo, program director, climate of the Institute for sustainable development and international relations (Iddri). “The reports to 2021 for the world conservation Congress in Marseille, from the Cop 15 on biodiversity in China, and the Cop 26 on the climate in Glasgow could help to link international negotiations on these issues of important ecological with economic recovery plans, analysis-t-it. All the more that the presidential election in the United States will take place before, in November 2020, and that multilateralism could take effect with the election of a democratic president. This might encourage the united Nations to submit to the taste of the day the relevant concept of “One World, One Health” (“one world, one health”), which shows that between the health of ecosystems, that of the living and the human health, everything is connected. ”

A conversion in social and environmentally productive

On the national level, we find the same excitement. After a speech of Emmanuel Macron to the tone very anti-globalization, announcing on 12 march, the first steps to containment – “This reveals that this pandemic is that it is goods and services that are to be placed outside of the laws of the market” –, unions and associations have decided to take the Chair at the foot of the letter. Thus, 18 leaders of organizations – including Philippe Martinez (SGC), Cécile Duflot (Oxfam), Sylvie Bukhari-de Pontual (CCFD-Terre solidaire, Nicolas Girod (Confédération paysanne) and Aurélie Trouvé (Attac) – signed on 27 march an open letter. In this one, titled ” never again, preparing for the day after “, which is now a petition, they ask that the 750 billion euros released by the european central Bank, are packaged in the conversion of social and ecological of the productive system and call for a relocation of activities in industry, agriculture and services. And warn : “When the end of the pandemic the will, we look forward to seeing you to reinvest in public places and build our “day after”. ”

Others, such as Francis Ruffin, a member of the France insubordinate, have created tools for reflection on this post. Like this Youtube channel called Lan01, in tribute to the COMICS of Gébé. One night, in his kitchen in Picardy, Francis Ruffin has also exchanged “into the breach opened in a neo-liberal ideology of death” with the collapsologue Pablo Servigne (How everything can collapse, Threshold), installed himself in her house, where drôme brochen, dreaming aloud of“a new society of mutual aid and self-organization, based on self-sufficiency in food and the local, municipal level “. Europe Ecology-The Greens (EELV), surfing on its breakthrough at the european elections and the first round of the municipal elections, has launched “a box of tools participatory to rebuild the order of the world “. For Julien Bayou, national secretary of EELV, “the coronavirus demonstrates how paradigmatic degree of change that we’re going to have to commit to tackle climate change “. According to him, it must at all costs avoid “a stimulus to the former, which would increase emissions of CO 2 to the detriment of the climate, social justice and health “.

The CFDT and the Fondation Nicolas Hulot reflectthey, to how to raise their “pact of the power to live “, developed at the time of the crisis of the ” yellow vests “, and the 10 measures of ecological and social. As well, the former minister of ecological Transition and solidarity has been estimated on BFM TV that this crisis was “as a change of course for humanity (…), confronted with its vulnerability and its limits “. If “the time is now to the unit, it will be necessary after thinking about the absurdity of globalization, unbridled, which has made the traffic flows of the property, a dogma. We need to move towards a form of relocation that cannot be confused either with protectionism or nationalism.” And he pulls up the current situation this question : “We have received a form of ultimatum of the nature. Will we hear it ? ” To meditate.

It is necessary to help the aviation sector to the surfer ?

Greta Thunberg has dreamed of, the coronavirus has done. While in 2019 the activist Swedish had initiated the movement Flygskam (” the shame of the aircraft “), the containment has nailed to the ground almost all of the aircraft : no more commercial flight to Orly, a decline in global passenger traffic of 80 to 90%, and a shortfall of $ 252 billion in…. Different governments, like the United States or in France, have announced measures to support the sector : deferral of collection of certain taxes and financial assistance for Air France. For its part, the international air transport Association (IATA) is calling for a global plan of 200 billion dollars. A collective global 250 NGOS environment (including the climate action Network) would like States place conditions on the bailout, including the reduction of CO2 emissions. Based on the fact that aviation is responsible for 5% of global emissions of greenhouse gases, the group estimates that it will take “limiting the transport the most polluting such as plane and support the creation of jobs around transport more environmentally friendly, as well as train “.