How the generation Z lives in the pandemic of Covid-19

Still not major and are already immersed in the biggest global crisis in a century, welcome to the world of Z.

Who says crisis, says adaptation. In this game, one would have to believe that teens would be much better than their elders. Yet the pandemic of Covid-19 affects both young people and, even more, who see their future take a tint well dark.

The first big shock of their life

For generation Z, the current crisis is the first big shock of their life. And this shock is global. Everywhere, he is qualified to the bigger crisis in both health and financial in the past decades. Not to reassure a generation that is about to make its entry in the active life in a few years. A study by Glassdoor showed that a third of the French is afraid of losing his job. The teens, themselves, are afraid not to find any.

For Wiredthe journalist, Christopher Null, himself the father of a teen of 18 years, has interviewed dozens of young Americans about how they live, this situation is exceptional. Stress, insomnia, boredom… it is not good to have 16 years in 2020. Surprisingly, going to school every day lack to the Gen Z. “Now that we are home, one has only one desire : to go to school,” says Emma, 17 years old. While Zoé refers to the online course ” big joke “. Anxiety, adds to the frustration.

A crisis across the social networks

There have always been crises and there has always been teenagers for a living. The difference is that today almost all of them are equipped with smartphones. The announcement of the containment, Christopher Null thought that it won’t change much in the daily life of his daughter, who ” spends most of his time in his room looking at his phone. “But even social apps like Houseparty or TikTok did not prevent the teenagers feel the isolation of the containment.

Through their smartphones, Zillennials are also continuously exposed to the content on the sars coronavirus and the current crisis. Between the fake news which multiply themselves and their influencers favorite surf on their fears to sell them anything, there is something to be on the verge of a panic attack.

Frustration of not being heard

More than anxiety, this is the frustration that dominates among the teens. In the United States, the sentiment is shared by 63% of 13-25 years. Before the crisis, they pestaient already against the adults who had destroyed their future hit ” OK Boomer “. In the following, the example of Greta Thunberg and the other teen-activists, they were already the ” world after “. Of course, they were more just and more respectful of nature. But while the International Labour Organization announced that 2.6 billion people are affected by a loss of activity in the world, the crisis exacerbates a bit more inequality. And with it, the frustration of the Zillennials that they have not been listened to.

Far from discouraging these teen activists, the crisis may even push them to amplify their efforts. Questioned by the Washington Post, Kei Kawashima-Ginsberg, director of the Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at the University of Tufts, says that the pandemic will “consolidate the militant stance” of this generation. With this crisis, today’s teens are likely to wait for much of the State tomorrow. And for example, raise once again the debate on universal income.