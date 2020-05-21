how the singer manages its bipolarity ?

Selena Gomez has lifted the veil on its bipolarity. How the star, in the spotlight since childhood, so manages this diagnosis ?

Selena Gomez has just revealed she suffers from bipolar disorder. A new one, which has had consequences in the life of the star. How does she do it in the face of this diagnosis ? MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Selena Gomez has just said live on Instagram. In fact, in a live alongside Miley Cyrus, the former child star has referred to this diagnosis that scares.

Yes, the ex of Justin Bieber is bipolar, a disease to say the least obscure and that is not good press. It often starts between 18 and 35 years of age, sometimes before, or even after.

Often triggered after an emotional shock, the life of the person is then punctuated by radical changes moods. This is in addition to the episodes depressive.

It must be said that the life of Selena Gomez there was not a long quiet river. Between his troubles of the heart, the transplant of kidneys after her illness of Lupus, her episodes of depression and anxiety…

Since then, she seems to have further up the slope. In spite of this diagnosis, which then announces its bipolarity.

How to Selena Gomez, the star that we follow since early childhood, faced with this disorder still too unknown ? Decryption by MCE TV.

Selena Gomez: she wants it all demystify the topic of bipolarity

In his live IG, Selena Gomez instead played the card of the zen attitude. It is therefore hair in a bun, decked out jogging casual that it threw this stone into the pond :

“I’ve discussed everything I’ve suffered for years “, she said. “And I realized that I’m bipolar “.

A new for a lotseems hard to swallow. Selena would have felt that her whole world around her was crashing down, but certainely !

To the contrary, it seems rather to have accepted his disease. In any case, it lot informed on the thing, so as to be more comfortable with.

“Knowing more has helped me. I wanted to know everything about it, and ma fear has disappeared “, she says in her live IG.

“It’s a bit like when I was little “, “she says. “I was afraid of thunderstorms, so my mother would read me things on I subject, telling me that the more I learn, the less I’ll be afraid “.

A way in rather playful dispel myths around bipolar disorder. All that to be able to put a name on what she has lived for years, did not help him back up the hill.

She felt at the time “terrified and relieved “she said. Now, she can blow a shot.

Selena Gomez bipolar: it makes a mockery of what you say

Even today, the bipolarity is a taboo. A star like Selena Gomez breaks the silence, therefore, has a positive effect on all shots around the disease.

Selena herself confess, there are still a lot of taboo. “This is not very common to speak of mental health, even in families “, she says.

“However, the people involved would like to do it so badly “, she insists. But these lack of framework and examples to follow.

To the extent that mental illness is not accepted socially. When we talk about mental disorders, people are turning up and are afraid.

It is not an easy subject to address, both for victims and loved ones. “I would be lying if I said that it did not destroyed not a generation, his identity “said the star to Dazed.

More when it comes to an environment like that of Selena Gomez. “I’m from Texas, and we do not know just not to talk about it ; you have to always look cool… “

This being so, the interpreter of “Boyfriend “ can at least count on the support of its fans for the first time. Yes, many have appreciation to his gestureand the fact that she speaking with a lightness and benevolence.

“You’re so kind, loyal, strong, inspiring and courageous “wrote one of his fans in response to its live. “You’ll never be alone, we will always be by your side “.

It must, therefore, be warm in the heart !

Selena Gomez: engaged to give visibility to bipolar people

Since it is in phase with this diagnosis, Selena Gomez puts everything in order to deconstruct all the stereotypes around the disease. That’s not a problem.

So this is his new motto, his fight. A fight that she highlights thanks to its brand : Rare Beauty, either “rare beauty “.

It is clear that she is alluding here to any form of beauty that does not meet the criteria of the current society. And this fact clearly the echo of his bipolarity.

“When we began to speak of [Rare Beauty]she wanted to to focus its efforts on a way to use its brand name for help people get out of themsaid Scott Friedman, ceo of its brand Insider.

With it, she wants to provide a forum for people suffering from mental illness. And so, deconstructing the “myth of beauty “as she herself said.

All these injunctions that make a person different from the person does not feel confident. She wants, in short, to find a way to cope with this “the pressure which affects the self-confidence “.

But also the mental condition of a person. Whether it’s bipolar or not, by the way.

You can just tell : Selena Gomez has come a long way. And she does not let her bipolarity him to undermine the moral.

Rather than mope around, she prefers to use her notoriety to change the look it has on bipolar disorder. And especially, give more inclusion for people with mental illnesses.

