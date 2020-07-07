how the star has built up his empire of beauty ?

Kylie Jenner has all the fashion icon. Adored and praised in the social networks, it has managed to build his own empire…

The young and beautiful Kylie Jenner is, without a doubt, one of the it girls the most known in the social networks. A reputation that is used to build your own empire. MCE TV tells you everything from a to Z.

At the age of 23, Kylie Jenner it seems already richand especially famous. It is also an icon that appeals to a wide audience, and whose style fact figure the authority.

A position that allowed him to sell beauty products, but also make a name for himself in the mid. It must be said that to be born in the clan Jenner-Kardashian has helped.

At some point, the star has built a solid reputation. Beyond their community of fans who follow her since her debut, she becomes then a true mogul in the beauty industry.

Photos of stars, look approved by a good number of lovers of fashion… The child star of the tv reality seems to validated by the biggest names in the. Em Rat Gigi Hadid, going by Nabilla Vergara.

With your brand of cosmetics, she becomes the true queen of an empire in the cosmetic. The elbow-to-elbow with her big sisternot least Kim Kardashian.

At the point where the young icon of the century will be placed in the upper part of the female personalities of the most influential. Forbes even goes as far as to estimate his fortune… Although this is subject to debate !

How the youngest of the Jenner is achieved make a name for himself in the world cruel fashion ? Here are some elements of response.

Kylie Jenner: a rising star in self-taught

Kylie Jenner has the self-made woman born in the century of “Millennials “. We can say in any way that she made all by herself. Although born into a wealthy family.

For good reason, is almost zero. Since the age of 15 years, she says his parents only gave him more money. So he decided to win by himself.

Is the opening of the first in the the business of the ready-to-wear collection with her sisterKendall. Then, she realized very quickly that Instagram may allow him to increase his business.

She uses d’Instagram as a showcase. The social network therefore becomes your weapon of choice to build their empire. And it works !

She made a name for himself and became a girl of great stature. Despite the fact that your reputation is not usurped, the young son of the star it was already known in the broadcast of their sisters, since its 9 years old.

Kendall and Kylie are launching their brand two, the marketing of their products in more than 300 stores. Among them, the illustrious site of Jeff Bezos : Amazon and Topshop, the great mass of the ready-to-wear in the united States.

After that, the actress made a fortune just by launching your own business : Kylie Cosmetics. Once more, she defends his paw self-taught, and knows the the success due to its “Kylie Lip Kits “.

Kylie Jenner and her empire of beauty: a success that needs to KUWTK ?

Fans the first time have known Kylie to through the show of the family : Keeping Up With The Kardashian. A reality tv show that is in its 17th season.

It is in this reality that the ex or current girlfriend of Travis Scott has made his debut. Of course it’s going to be wait adolescence for the young bride to be is a true reputation.

If the star gets to sell its products, it is also due to that your customer wants to buy the brand “Kylie Jenner “. Finally, she is the productand it is for this reason that all the world’s tears.

This may not have not had the same extent as if her sister, Kim Kardashian had not fame with her sex tape… The latter, on the other hand, also conquered the audience with KKW Beauty.

That said, Kylie Jenner is still on 2 the stars of the best paid in Instagram. Our colleagues Cnews also consider the value of their publications to about 900 000 dollars !

If their fees seem astronomical, the advertisers are pushing for she can do the placement of the products. It must be said that it is exposed to the television and networks since his very early age…

She has her own hard work, or their success in a reality-tv star Kylie explodes the number of “likes” for each collab. With her sisters, Kendall or Kim, or even large brands renowned s‘tear off the name of Kylie.

Kylie Jenner: a genuine character, before any

If customers are struggling to get products signed by Kylie Jenner, is also becauseshe embodies a character full. More of a business woman, is a real person, authentic and faithful himself.

The you love or what you love, not the bimbo always created a close relationship with your community. His gaffes, his family life, his badge of their romance… Everything is good to attract the interest of internet users.

At the age of 17, she has launched her show, “The Life of Kylie “that it was then continued through the social networks. Followed by nearly 128 million followers, became a kind of the high priestess of fashion and lifestyle.

To mimic this girlsome are willing to all, and to the left to the ruin of Kylie Cosmetics. Your brand will be so successful that the boutiques of the capsules will see the day in the malls.

The queen of the composition, as well as his sister, Kim K, the book is also your best tutorials beauty. True influenceuse, she even go so far as to throw a challenge (disastrous) for more lips !

The proof that some follow this guru to the letter, what to do. Your empire is in any case installed, and the lovely Kylie could almost rest on his laurels, as is worshipped by his followers.

