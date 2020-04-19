How the UFC is organized to resume (with a nice card) on may 9,

Dana White is not the type to let go of the case. Private of his idea of recovery activities this April 18, with the UFC 249, that he wished to organize into a hotel-casino located in a city in california (Lemoore) on an indian reservation to circumvent the obligations due to the health crisis, before its u.s. broadcaster/partner ESPN to ask him back after a phone call from the governor of california to the big bosses of the network american sport in Disney, the boss executive of the UFC had promised that the biggest organization of MMA around the world would be all the same “the first sport of return” (sic, because the sport is MMA and not the UFC). It account keep your word very quickly.

Ferguson-Gaethje and Cejudo-Cruz

“I now have a date for the 9th of may”, he confirmed in the show of Kevin Harvick on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, an evening originally scheduled for UFC 250 in Brazil. A statement that tends to make one think that its a diffuser, for which the UFC has an annual quota of events, the supports. With the ambition to give value for money to fans deprived of fights, and the sport in general, for weeks. The menu? Very rich. The main event should oppose Tony Ferguson Justin Gaethje for the title of interim lightweight fight already scheduled in the UFC 249 if this event had been a result of the package of Khabib Nurmagomedov (stuck in Russia), replaced by Gaethje. Khabib will not be able to be there on the 9th of may, come what may, this date fell during Ramadan, and the Dagestan should instead get back in the Octagon by August or September.

The first card in the post-crisis health of the UFC is also expected to see the champion of cocks, Henry Cejudo, defend his belt against Dominick Cruz, former champion and legend of the type of the return after nearly three and a half years (many injuries) and that takes the place of the Brazilian José Aldo, an opponent announced for Cejudo to the UFC 250, but who has not been able to obtain a visa to visit the United States. Provided the basis for the UFC 250, the fight for the title female feathers between the impressive champion brazilian Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer should have held on the 9 may. Just like the duel of heavy between the Cameroonian Francis Ngannou and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, already wandered between the UFC on ESPN 8 (postponed) and the UFC 249 and has found a new point of fall. A rematch between Anthony Pettis and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, a fighter beaten by Conor McGregor in forty seconds in January, is also in the viewfinder.

But where to gather all this beautiful world? White, recently appointed by his friend Donald Trump (who is declared for a resumption of professional sports in public, at the earliest, while the director of the american Institute of infectious diseases, Anthony Fauci, calls for the camera) for a working committee on the strategy to adopt in order to revive the economy after the crisis, seems to have several possibilities. According to the specialized site MMA Fightingthree States would be potential hosts: California, Texas and Florida. A long time favorite with the bookies to host the UFC 249 in spite of the crisis, with even discussions advanced, before retiring from the game with its containment measures, Florida is once again a land of welcome as possible this week, with the executive decision of the governor Ron DeSantis to declare “employees in a professional sport or a media production to a national audience” as an “essential service” in this State because of their importance to its economy.

Plays like the catch?

The pro sports are allowed to, what, as long as it takes place in a place that is “closed to the public at large”, which has already received the catch, and another great friend of the american president, Vince McMahonon, the boss of the WWE. “People are hungry for new content, particularly in sport”, explained the governor of florida on Tuesday in his address to daily, Covid-19. A drop-off point potential for this may 9, probably more reasonable in this timing as its two other major projects. The first concerns a private island equipped to arrange fights with athletes of different nationalities. “It’s real, he confirmed these last few days. The infrastructure is being built and it will really happen. And it will be on ESPN.”

The second, referred to by White on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, is to produce show from the centre APEX of the UFC (which contains the necessary infrastructure) in Las Vegas from the exercise by the State of Nevada to the ban until further order of the events of combat sports. “Listen to me well: I will not stop, starts the boss executive of the UFC. I’ve figured out how to do this trick. Is it that it can be done? Yes. It is just very, very expensive. But I am willing to spend the money to do it. My commitment to my employees and to my fighters. I don’t want to turn anyone, and I do not want fighters who have to wait a year to earn some money, but I want everyone to be safe. Instead of hiding from this thing, I want to know how to go there and work while being safe. My big problem with all this, it is misinformation. We hear one thing here, something different there. Nobody really knows what is happening and it is something very, very weird to deal with.” Appointment the 9th of may to find out if there will be received.