how the video game Fortnite becomes a true virtual world

It all starts last year. While Fortnite is already a video game success with nearly 250 million registered playersits publisher, Epic Games, is organising a unique event: a concert of ten minutes, given live in the game by american DJ Marshmello. The success is waiting for you: they are more than ten million players to attend. An activity is very different from the original concept of the game, which usually involves fierce battles to survive as long as possible.

This episode reminds Second Lifea game launched in 2003, which is to re-create a virtual life. At the time, he becomes so famous that brands are made and even the political parties. Fortnite tends more and more to imitate him and to become a métavers: a virtual world of make-believe.

Epic Games set for this purpose on the culture. Last April, the rapper Travis Scott organizes concerts within the game itself. During the first date, 12.3 million people watch the showin the game, and through platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. Travis Scott reveals even a new song with Kid Cudi.

Promotion of movies and series

In addition to the music, the cinema is also a place of choice. A few months after having organized the concert of Marshmello, Epic Games strikes a mighty blow. On 14 December, the players discover it an exclusive preview of the latest installment of the Star Wars sagain the presence of the director J. J Abrams. The editor has just won another exclusive. Since Friday, may 22, players can discover the trailer of the film of Christopher Nolan, Tenet, the output of which is scheduled for the month of July.

Epic Games ‘ tie in addition of partnerships to promote other movies and series. For the release of season 3 of Stranger Things on Netflix, costumes are available for the occasion. When the 80-year-old Batman, Epic Games goes further and alters a part of the in-game map. Gotham City, the city where takes place the plot of Batman, is then integrated. For the release of the film Star Wars, the lightsabers come join the arsenal of the game, alongside conventional weapons, these usually.

Sign that Fortnite tends to become a métavers full-fledged, Epic Games has launched may 9, a new mode dubbed Feast Royale. In, “there are no weapons, or materials. Everything is made to help you to have a good time with friends, totally quiet. As the feast begins!”, boasts the in-game editor. A launch is particularly timely, in full pandemic Covid-19.

1.8 billion dollars in 2019

The challenge, of course, is economic. In this new virtual space, integrating a stage to host concerts, product placements could make an appearance. Fortnite may be a free-to-play, the revenues generated are massive. It remains at the top of the video games that pay the most for the past two years, while its revenues tend to decline. In 2019, Fortnite has led to $ 1.8 billion, against $ 2.4 billion in 2018.

At each promotion of a film or a series, a “skin” created for the occasion. A suit virtual to their character, paying, which attracted many players. The publisher wins, and both sides, thanks to the revenues generated by advertisers and by the fans.

If some tend to think that the phenomenon has run its course with the arrival of new competitors, such as Valorantnobody capitalizes as much on its image that Fortnite. The containment has logically been a beneficial effect: in April, the title has recorded $ 3.2 billion hours of game play. The number of players has climbed to $ 350 million.