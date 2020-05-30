How the wife of Robert Downey Jr., Susan, has developed a ` relationship really excellent ‘ with Stepson Indio

Robert Downey Jr. is married to Susan Downey. But when they met for the first time during the shooting of the film Halle Berry, Gothika, the actor Iron Man was already a husband and a father. To come, find out how Susan has managed to become the mother-in-law of the son of Downey, Jr., Indio Falconer Downey.

Indio is the son of Robert Downey Jr. and Deborah Falconer

Robert Downey Jr. and Indio Downey | Noel Vasquez / .

Downey Jr. met his ex-wife, Deborah Falconer in 1992. After a whirlwind romance of six weeks, the actor and model married. In 1993, they have become parents, welcoming Indio. Three years later, in 1996, the couple separated. At this time, Downey Jr. was known for his consumption of drugs and alcohol.

The actor winner of the Golden Globe was going to be arrested for violated his probation and eventually serve a prison sentence. He spent the rest of the late 90’s and early 2000’s to stay in cure of detoxification. During this time, he and Falconer were still married. They have formalized their split in 2004, the date of the divorce.

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey married in 2005

Shortly after the divorce of Downey Jr. and Falconer, the actor of Sherlock Holmes walked down the aisle. He and Susan (then Susan Levin) were married with great ceremony in the Hamptons in 2005. When the producer and the actor were married, Indio was in his teens.

Susan Downey has not claimed to be a “great family now”

During an interview in 2009 with Harper’s Bazaar, Susan spoke about the early days of his life mother-in-law. She admitted that this had not been easy, saying: “With the fine children, it is difficult in the beginning. “

She went on to explain how she became a mother-in-law.

“But, as for all, my approach was to be honest about it and don’t try to force anything – not to act as if we were a big family right away,” she said.

The strategy has worked. Now, things are going well between Susan and her son-in-law.

“This is a very good relationship with Indio, because I have not tried to make it something that it was not … until, one day, it was “, she said.

Indio appeared later in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, the second movie, Downey Jr. and Susan worked together. Five years after the interview with Susan, Indio, has been in the headlines following an arrest for possession of cocaine. Downey Jr. convinced Indio to go to rehab, and eventually the charges against Indio have been rejected.

Indio Falconer Downey, Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey | Albert L. Ortega / WireImage

“There is a lot of support and understanding of the family, and we’re all determined to rally behind him and help him become the man he is capable of being,” said Downey, according to Us Weekly.

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey have 2 children together

When Susan spoke with Harper’s Bazaar, she told the publication that she and Downey Jr. had no “specific plans” regarding the children. Fast-forward a few years to 2012 and the couple welcomed a son, Exton. Then in 2014, they are returned to parents. This time to a girl named Avri.

We hope that we will see the star of Dolittle to work with Susan and her three children on a film in the future!

