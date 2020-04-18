How they have obtained this photo of follow-up

You do not know can not be Sam Hargrave by his name, but if you’ve ever watched a Marvel movie, you know his work. During a large part of his career, Hargrave has been an integral part of the MCU, from the double stuntman of Chris Evans in the film Captain America the function of coordinator of stunts on the Avengers: Infinity War and director of the second unit on the Avengers: the End of the game.

Hargrave was the man responsible for making all these amazing stunts and fight scenes totally real. Remember the scene in the elevator in Captain America: The Winter Solider? Yes, it is him that does the work. After having built his RESUME hollywood as a stunt coordinator, Hargrave is now behind the camera as a director with his first feature Extraction, which starts on the 24 April on Netflix.

The film, starring Chris Hemsworth as a mercenary trying to save a young child, is a thriller that puts the comfort of Hargrave with the intense action in the foreground. At the heart of the movie is an incredible action sequence of 12 minutes which includes fights, car chases and explosions,

Hargrave spoke to For The Win how this epic film was held.

FTW: first of All, why did you want to be so ambitious with this sequence of specific action? A lot of action films and focus solely on explosions and not on the technical realization.

Sam Hargrave: Yes, the desire to do something different, and I don’t want to say that this has never been done before, but doing it differently just want to show a different perspective. A lot of people have made long shots, but my reasoning was that I wanted to grab the audience and drag them into the sequence and do it in real time thanks to an extraction, because this kind of pay on the promise of the title.

Another part of it was that, honestly, the sequence was so large on the page that I wanted to keep the actors in the scene more, and I wanted to be able to turn some of the fun things.

FTW: So, it seems that Chris Hemsworth really had to be there to do all this fighting?

Hargrave: We are so lucky to have an actor in Chris Hemsworth, who is so physically capable and dedicated to the training and repetition. He was a filmmaker if collaborative. After a day of shooting for 10 or 12 hours, he returned to the hotel, and repeated with the team of cascades for an additional two hours. It is his commitment and his physical ability to do these long pieces of choreography that have made this sequence possible.

Otherwise, you need to cut it to hide things, but when you have a guy like Chris, you don’t have to do it and you can sit and watch him do these amazing things.

FTW: This is a broad question, but what was the most difficult part to get this sequence?

Hargrave:Yes, there are many, but one of the biggest challenges was how to place a camera in these spaces safely. I wanted to capture the action in a different way, but also visceral and exciting. I decided that I wanted to do everything by hand so that it looks a bit like a documentary, but it was to be safe, and at the end I decided that I would probably be the best person to do it. For 10 days, I put the camera in my hands and shot sequence.

FTW: Wait, so there’s a scene where Chris jumps off a building and the camera follows. It was you?

Hargrave:It was, yeah it was me.

So, it was a lot of going up and down stairs and tie me to the hoods of cars. I plunged through the windows of the cars, I was jumping of buildings. This is what I wanted the camera to do, but I didn’t want to put other people in danger to do so. I felt confident in my ability to stunt safely perform these stunts camera.

FTW: Frankly, it sounds a little crazy.

Hargrave: (Laughter) In fact, the most difficult part of the sequence was right after that, when they pass through a building. I had to run back and forth in a flight of narrow stairs in concrete… run backwards while shooting forward. It was actually more difficult than jumping off a building.

The extraction will be available for streaming on Netflix on April 24.

This interview has been condensed and revised for clarity and length.

