how they occupy Stormi ?

During the containment, Kylie Jenner and her lover Travis Scott need to take care of their daughter, Stormi. They give ideas to parents around the world. MCE explains to you all !

If the kids love the holiday, the parents appreciate them a lot less ! The reason for this ? They need to widen the head to avoid that they get bored. And sometimes, it can become a real headache.

Then, some pay holiday camps for their children. But in the confinement period, it is a whole other story ! In fact, there is no central ventilation. Nothing is open !

Therefore, parents need to keep their tots. They don’t have the choice ! Also, this is the case for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. In effect, the couple of billionaires takes care of their daughter, Stormi, 2 years.

Even if the young woman had already prepared to the confinement due to her pregnancy, the latter needs to avoid the boredom of their child. And it is necessary to believe that Kylie Jenner is full of ideas !

Kylie Jenner made cakes

This is not a secret for anyone. The kids love the creative activities ! Then, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott know how to entertain their child. What could be better than a patisserie ?

In effect, the sister of Kim Kardashian offers Stormi make cakes ! And we must believe that the old girl 2 year old loves. Egirl decorates three small biscuits with glitter blue and pink.

And as this was not enough, Stormi wants to add to the pastry cream from above ! In any case, the daughter of Kylie Jenner seems to love this moment. And the darling of Travis Scott too !

Indeed, this last film this moment of complicity to share it with his fans. At least, other parents may have had the same idea for their children. Everyone is happy !

But that’s not all ! The daughter of Kris Jenner knows how to occupy Stormi otherwise. In fact, she digs in her dressing room for him to find a pretty dress. Activity try-out with the girls !

