How to choose the bathing suit perfect for its morphology ?

To put in value your body and your forms on the beach, here are some tips to follow to choose the perfect swimsuit. What model focus according to your morphology ? It helps you to throw you into the water !

Summary

What shirt to choose when you have no chest ? How to hide its complex in a good shopping session ? How to be simply good in his body on the beach or around the pool during this summer the year 2020 ? Here are all the key to bet on the best swimsuit for each morphology.

This morphology applies to you if your body can be likened to a triangle. That is to say, if your hips are wider than your shoulders. For this silhouette to Kim Kardashian or Jennifer Lopez, you go, bet rather on a two-piece. In fact, the swimsuit a part will tend to shrink, unless there is a very high-cut.

But what two parts to choose compared to your morphology in A ? Two solutions : if you want to highlight your hips, place a bet on a bikini to tie on the side. Perfect to reveal your curves bomba Latina. If, on the contrary, you prefer to forget these forms, opt for a combo top with ruffles or collar Bardot, to draw the eye to the chest, and a waist high.

It is important to remember that there is no perfect body. But if your small belly prevents you from being in a swimsuit all summer, it is necessary to find a solution ! Logically, the swimsuit a room should be a place of choice in your dressing room. Good news, it has become these last years a true accessory trendy. In Daiva, or in Albertine, it is the must-have to the shopper. Printed or uni, everything is allowed as long as you do not crack for vertical stripes or ruffles, which will aggravate your complex ! If you prefer a model with less tissue, it is recommended to focus on the forms of jersey high waist to effect shaping.

© PrimaDonna

Find the perfect swimsuit to hide the curves is not necessarily obvious ! Your silhouette with Ashley Graham with rounded buttocks, thighs and generous love handles deserves to find the “perfect match” in summer. Contrary to what we see most often, the jersey ideal for woman round is the two parts. For this season, it is a combination panties high waist (or just wide on the hips), and bra so 60’s. Ysé among other brands, offers a model with buttons that will be ideal. And most importantly, it is time to dare color. Your forms should not force you to wear nothing but black. You like the blue or the orange ? Wear them on the beach !

If your morphology is rather 8this is to say that your size is fine, but you have hips, you can allow yourself even more of the eccentricities. Asymmetric model, panties high waist BUT cut, one-piece colorful… many models will put you in value. Has avoid ? The panties with ruffles that have a tendency to further expand the silhouette, and the shorty which tend to tamp down that fine-tune…

In addition to seeking a model as stylish, the heavy breasts also want to find a swimsuit with a good support. Once again, two alternatives are possible. If you want to minimize your strong chest, the swimsuit a part with a V-neckline will be perfect provided that it has wide shoulder straps. It is also possible to opt for a bra headband more opaque. If, on the contrary, you assume your breasts and want to show it : the two-piece swimsuit with armature will be your ally ! Good places to shop for you ? PrimaDonna or Chantelle !

Your bonnet does not exceed B, so the goal here is to make your sexy silhouette. For this, the silhouettes in the finest will turn to the models that are more feminine. Ruffles to create volume, stripe to the effect “zoom” or even the padded bra to the more self-concious. And if you love your small tits as they are, the good news is that the swimsuit bikini the more current trend that will fit you perfectly (see you on Nastygal or Girls in Paris to find it). In fact, its triangle shape at the top will be as convenient as it is girly.