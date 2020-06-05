How to copy the look, “foxy eyes” from Bella Hadid (without surgery) ?

You dream about the same effect “foxy eyes” that Bella Hadid but without going through the box surgery ? You queue all the tips and tricks to adopt this micro-trend.

The stars and the trend of “foxy eyes”

A new day, a new trend is emerging on the social networks… This time, it is Bella Hadid that opens the door – or, rather, its eyes and its eyebrows. And what is the peculiarity of the face of our dear Bella ? It would seem that the outer corners of his eyes and his eyebrows are raised constantly, which gives him a look more intense.

This effect has been nicknamed “thefoxy eyes“on social networks because of its striking similarity with the gaze of the cunning animal par excellence : the fox ! Kendall Jenner has also been spotted recently with a brand new look, just like Emily Ratajkowski and Rosie Huntington Whitley.

The brow lift

You may be wondering if all of these stars use the same make-up artist, or if it is only genetics, but the answer is probably elsewhere… on the side of the injections or the “thread lift“the facelift by son tensors. The latter is a non surgical procedure in which a small son, come to shoot and, thereby, improve some parts of your face. Specifically, it looks like this :

How to get foxy eyes without intervention ?

The good news is that you can create a similar look without any intervention ! Here are a few tips to enhance your eyebrows and your eyes, creating an optical illusion.

Enhance your eyebrows with the facial exercise :

Many people are convinced of the positive effects that facial exercise has on the face. It helps relax the face thanks to all kinds of massage techniques, with or without front-roller or stone Gua Sha, but also to push some areas in the right direction. To see a real effect, it must, of course, practise it regularly. All of our tips for a self-massage of the face can be found in this article.

You can also determine the shape of your eyebrows to a certain extent. A first tip is to brush your hair from the eyebrows to the top for an effect, visibly relieved. Then, use an eyebrow pencil to correct the ends of your eyebrows : bet on a long form, stretching towards the temples.

Cheat with makeup

In addition to your brows, the eye makeup will make all the difference. Also work in the direction of the length, focusing on the outer corners of the eyes. A cat’s eye that follows the same direction as your eyebrows can, just like some of the eyeshadows, provide this lifting effect – but in a natural way. Follow this tutorial for an explanation step by step :

Last little tip ? Pull the strands of hair that frame your face in a high ponytail. This will stretch your face and will give a more this effect “foxy eyes”.

