How to do your hair when wearing a mask ? The response of the celebrities

If the port mask is not required, it is strongly recommended to avoid the spread of the virus, the Covid-19. A council that celebrities have heard and that they have adopted in their daily lives, for a stroll with their children or walk their dog. But this accessory in paper or cloth also brings its share of constraints. In addition to the side effects on the face, it must also go together with the hair. Because it attaches behind the ears or tied on the nape of the neck, this object which is entered in our daily life can quickly be annoyed by the hair flying or a pony tail too low. Among the personalities, several styles stand out clearly. What inspire us.

The clan of the hair let loose

Of Jennifer Garner in the new fiancée of her ex-husband Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, there are those who have decided that nothing beats the natural to accompany a masked face. The risk ? Hair in the eyes at the first blow of the wind and the irresistible desire to touch his face… which is highly not recommended in this period of a pandemic. The parade of Lily Collins and fashion model Constance Jablonski ? A pair of sunglasses. Simply.

The faithful of knotted hair

Conversely, there are those who prefer the option over wise men of the knotted hair. In practice, this latter ensures the hair stays in place. But also allows to play with the constraint of the mask. And Olivia Palermo ties the scarf that protects his face around the elastic of her ponytail for a maximum of style. Kate Mara is a double braid accents of innocent people in response to the fabric flower that she has chosen. And Lucy Hale adopts the quilts with a middle parting perfect to boost her sport outfit.

The team bun bun

He was already prior of course to his side fast and easy to achieve. Bun bun had a good chance of reigning in this period when you wish to combine aesthetics and practice. Elle Macpherson proves that it is the ideal to be able to raise his mask on his skull when one wants to drink a coffee. Lucy Hale the adopted version of half-tail on its short bob to be able to do the sport. Just as Katherine Schwarzenegger that the type of lovemaking accessory, a colourful ribbon to wake up an outfit monochrome and monotonous. Finally, Kate Mara has also been his ally during family walks.

The followers of the cap

Favorite accessory of celebrities in Hollywood for her sporty side and casual, the cap retains their favors in this particular period. Screwed on the head, it keeps the hair in place and even allows you to put a hood above, history to multiply the ramparts of protection. Katy Perry, who is expecting a little girl, just like Rita Ora, in are fans. But we agree, this accessory moves more easily in the streets of Los Angeles or London in a open space.