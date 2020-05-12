How to get the volume of Margot Robbie in the latest Tarantino film ?

Margot Robbie takes the features of Sharon Tate in the movie “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” presented at the Cannes film Festival last may. The latest feature film by Quentin Tarantino immerses us in the Los Angeles of the 60’s and revived the iconic styles of that time. A true tribute to icons of vintage.

It is a wind of lightness that blows in the hair of the australian actress. Sometimes adorned with a head of hair baby doll, hippie chic or brushings in the ” Funny ladies “, a part of the history of the hairstyle of the 60’s is reborn on the big screen.

And although this period is over, the quest for volume is still occurring in 2019. ” IT US “asked Janine Thompson, in charge of hairstyles on the set. It delivers its tips pro and the right products to give dimension to your hair while still in the air.

A californian style with a french touch

The inspiration of hairstyles Margot Robbie in the film ? Janine Thompson is talking about a true ” California girl “, “healthy, natural, beautiful” a beauty look that embodies purely the woman from the West coast in the 60’s. And against all odds, to reproduce this look signature californian, it is in France that the expert has found its products by focusing on a range signed Leonor Greyl.

For volume, the hairstylist has created a routine ideal with the ” Shampoo Honey Volumizing “, the after-shampoo Mask ” Jasmine Flowers “, the ” Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice “. To perfect the hairstyle, the hairstylist applied the “Voluforme Styling Spray” at the roots and the “Lacquer Soft” brand capillary.

Finally, Janine Thompson explained that the idea was to stay as close as possible to the original style of the sixties. To give life to the characters of Quentin Tarantino, Janine Thompson is surrounded by a team of forty hairdressers, a good part of it was already retired, in order to benefit from their know-how and obtain the hairstyles the most authentic. All are total immersion, respecting the existing techniques in the 60’s. The hairdryer is not yet democratized at that time, they have limited its use. A long-term work paid at the seen of the trailer of the movie, in cinemas on the 14th of August next.