how to go from brunette to blonde ?

The blond is not for everyone ?

It is said that the blonde hair is provided for all women to look sexy and glamorous, but depending on your complexion, you will need to opt for a blonde more or less clear. If you have dark skin or black, it is often preferable to opt for a dark blonde to Beyoncé, but if you want to stand out, a platinum blonde color will give you the false air of Rihanna ! As for the light skin, blonde hair, ash or golden blond to give them a shine and smooth out the lines, as was the case of Jennifer Lawrence when she has definitively adopted this color in 2014. The blond fleece also enthusiastic of more stars, Kristen Stewart, passing by Taylor Swift. Lately, this is Emily Ratajkowski, who has fallen in love with the blonde of wool, with Kérastase ! In order to be sure of making the right decision, you can seek advice from a hairdresser-stylist, he will guide you in the blond that suits you the best.

Prepare the hair before you go to the blonde

Go from brunette to blonde is very aggressive for the hair, since it requires to be bleached using an oxidizing. It is a kind of chemical burn that is going to have to endure, so if your hair are not properly prepared, you could end up with a head of hair very fragile, very unattractive. Accordingly, please do not hesitate to use and abuse of the hair masks shea butter or avocado oil several weeks before you go in

Find this article Here“data-reactid=”23″>Find this article Here

The mercy Botino nostalgic : Miss France 2020 tells a story unpublished in his casting

VIDEO Queens of shopping : A candidate, in the top VERY low cut, it is critical with the very short skirt of a competitor

Laurent Ruquier violently Agnès Buzyn

A death on the set of Taxi 2 : the tragedy that marked the second installment of the saga

Pierre-Jean Chalençon leaves is a bargain : the date of your departure revealed

“data-reactid=”24″>The mercy Botino nostalgic : Miss France 2020 tells a story unpublished in his casting

VIDEO Queens of shopping : A candidate, in the top VERY low cut, it is critical with the very short skirt of a competitor

Laurent Ruquier violently Agnès Buzyn

A death on the set of Taxi 2 : the tragedy that marked the second installment of the saga

Pierre-Jean Chalençon leaves is a bargain : the date of your departure revealed