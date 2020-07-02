How to Ivanka Trump and his brothers take advantage of the power of his father, Donald Trump

Donald Trump, who can always count on its faithful followers : their children. Has the head of a blended family, the american president form a true family business in particular, the three sons of his first marriage with Ivana : Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. The oldest daughter of Donald Trump is, without doubt, that has been more in the front of the stage. Very close to his father, she became your lawyer of your choice. If Ivanka Trump, has not escaped criticism, as with a recent video controversy, the coming to power of Donald Trump has represented for her and her brothers in a real kicker.

Regularly present with his father during his official travel, even if you made the shadow Melania, Ivanka Trump has learned the benefits of its new role, as her husband, Jared Kushner, adviser to the nearest of Donald Trump. Before putting an end to the activities of his brand of fashion in July of 2018, by reason of their duties, Ivanka Trump had gained a spotlight in order to sell their products. As reported GQhe obtained several patents with the chinese government before his participation in an official dinner at the Mar-a-Lago with the president of china, Xi Jinping.

Ardent defenders of

For their part, Don Jr Trump and Eric Trump have also been able to take advantage of the power of his father. Prior to assuming his duties of the president, Donald Trump has given the control “total and absolute” Trump organization to his two eldest sons. With this new responsibility, that of the brothers “we have sold more than 100 million dollars of real estate for the Trump Organization”reported Forbes. While Donald Trump began his race for re-election to the White House, their children, and that continues today to campaign with him for the defense via social networks and television, or in a meeting, such as Eric Trump, who was present in Tulsa.

