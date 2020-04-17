How to keep the planet clean after the containment ?

by Servan Le Janne | April 17, 2020



In the middle of grey clouds which have gathered above our heads, embastillées to escape the Covid-19, a thinning is coming from the satellites. Their images showed a decrease of the pollution around the Himalayas, Italy, China and more globally in all confined areas. As of the end of march, the levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) were 10 to 30 times lower than last year in the east and centre of China. According to analyses from the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute published Thursday 16 April 2020, the NO2 has dropped to 54 % in Paris and nearly half in Madrid, Milan and Rome.

The cause of this improvement is clear as the sky of paris :” The measures taken in many places of the world have led, among other things, to a net reduction in road and air traffic as well as industrial activities and transport. This has resulted in lower emissions of pollutants such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen dioxide. The fall of the air pollution goes hand in hand with the decline in economic activity. “Gold, according to figures from the world health Organization, three million people die because of the pollution from the air each year.

Taking the containment measures,” we drive by some way the most important experience of air pollution ever conducted “observes the professor of atmospheric chemistry, Paul Monks. This british researcher therefore considers that it is necessary for us now to make this improvement of the air quality permanently. And as, with a bit of luck, we will start soon to move and work soon, we still have to find ways to make it less polluting. It’s been a while as some think.

Ideas

The global warming compels us to get out of capitalism ?

The recent weather disasters all point to the same suspect from the finger. The climate emergency will it cause the loss of capitalism for the benefit of the survival of humanity ?

Multinationals need to finance the ecological transition the world ?

While Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pushes relentlessly to its project of Green New Deal in the USA, he made his place in France and elsewhere in Europe.

How to do away with the plastic ?

Next to the mountains of plastic that accumulate on the coasts, solutions to emerge.

How to eliminate the CO2 in the air to save the planet ?

Since emissions reductions will not be sufficient to de-pollute the atmosphere, companies have found a way to capture the CO2.







Will be able to create fuel from air and light ?

For the last 15 years of brilliant researchers embarked on the quest for ultimate energy. Today, they are closer than ever to achieving this goal.

Should we work less to stop global warming ?

Without eliciting great feedback so far, studies call for the establishment of a four-day week to stop global warming.

This scientist wants to plant a trillion trees to save the planet

According to the ecologist Thomas Crowther, the restoration of forests is one of the most promising solutions to stop global warming.

How Costa Rica became the ecological model to follow

Costa Rica has firmly established itself as the reference world of green tourism.

The edition genetic is it our only hope to survive the climate crisis ?

The genomic era is in the offing. It is, for some·e·s researchers·people coming up with diseases eradicated, and a planet restored.

China will ban most of the objects in single-use plastic

China is preparing to ban plastic bags single-use as well as many other objects disposable plastic.

China will really become the country with the most ecological in the world ?

In 2016, China has invested 77 billion euros in renewable energy. No other country has done better.

Inventions

These scientists have created an enzyme that devours the plastic bottles for recycling

A team of French researchers has developed a mutant enzyme capable of put in the piece the plastic bottles for recycling in just a few hours.

The technology developed by the start-up would be on 12 acres and would store the carbon captured in the earth.

The secrets of the architect who built the cities-forests of the future

Instead of planting trees to decorate the cities, the Italian architect Stefano Boeri wants to insert the living nature in the urban environment.

Robert Downey Jr. launching a coalition to clean up the planet with robots

In Las Vegas, at the new conference Amazon re:MARCHRobert Downey Jr. has announced that it intends to clean up the planet, thanks to the AI, and robotics.

In Norway, 97 % of plastic bottles are recycled thanks to a revolutionary system

The system is mainly based on an environmental tax is regressive, applied to the enterprises producing this type of waste plastic.

At age 18, he invented a magnet to microplastics to clean the oceans

At 18 years, The Irish Fionn Ferreira has just won the Google Science Award, for his amazing invention that allows you to remove the microplastics from the water.

This revolutionary feature to clean the oceans finally works

Boyan Slat and his start-up The Ocean Cleanup are put to the challenge of addressing the vortex of waste in the north Pacific for six years already.

The billionaire has built the largest yacht in the world to clean up the oceans

With its 182 meters, the REV Ocean is the longest yacht in the world. Imagined by a billionaire Norwegian, this boat designed to clean the oceans has taken on water.

South Korea is going to induce artificial rains to bring down the pollution

The Korean president Moon Jae-in has decided to adopt a drastic measure : bring down artificial rains on the city, in the framework of a joint project with China, in order to literally drop in the pollution of the sky.

These panels transform the noise of the cities current to recharge the electric cars

Piezoelectricity developed by the engineers of Peugeot allows billboards to transform the noise into an electric current.

This boat picks up 50 tons of plastic waste per day into the rivers

Boyan Slat announced his willingness to tackle the problem of pollution of plastic at the source. The inventor of the netherlands of 25 years has unveiled ” The Interceptor “. This new floating device extracts the plastic from the rivers, running on solar energy.

These underwater pyramids could save the barriers of coral reefs

The university of Cambridge, Steph Andrews, presents The Grand Anse Artificial Reef Project (GAARP), a system of underwater pyramids are artificial, that could save the barriers of coral reefs.

This Mexican has invented a biodegradable plastic, and edible made of cactus

The chemist mexican Sandra Pascoe, Ortiz has found a way to create a durable plastic from cactus juice.

NASA is developing an air-line 100 % electric

In the United States, scientists from the university of Illinois are working on a model of a fully electric airplanes. NASA intends to support this project to the tune of six million dollars.

In the State of Andhra Pradesh, in the south-east of India, architects, futurists will transform Amaravati in the city the greenest in the world. Their amazing shots seem to be straight out of a science fiction movie.

Coverage : NASA