How To Kylie Jenner Pays His Last Buzz

Kylie Jenner wants to drop the mark his phrase ‘Rise and Shine’, after a video her singing this sentence to its small Stormi has spread on the Internet, causing countless memes and times by the singers Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lizzo.

The extract comes from a video Kylie Cosmetics, the brand of Kylie Jenner, posted on YouTube on 10 October ; ‘rise and shine’ comes towards the end of the video.

Filed on October 17, the brand of Kylie Jenner for ‘rise and shine’ could be applied to belts, tracksuits, coats, dresses, shoes, gloves, headbands, hats, jackets, clothes interior, scarves, pyjamas, socks, swimwear, T-shirts and underwear “.

The application of Kylie Jenner has not yet been approved : it must follow a process that can last months (or years) if another person disagrees with it.

Kylie Jenner net worth, according to Forbes, would be close to $ 1 billion, had already labelled the sweat shirts with the phrase (and with his face in a sun) that are sold in a few days through its online store Kylie Shop.

Even if the sweatshirts are out of stock, the hashtag #riseandshine has been shared on the platform, the TikTok over a billion times since Sunday, according to It.

Although the meme seems to have a viral marketing unstoppable, it is not certain that Kylie Jenner continues to publish additional products using the phrase.

Surprising fact : The whole of the clan Kardashian – is-to-say Kim, Kanye, Kylie, Khloe and Kendall – has filed more than 700 brands (Kylie Jenner has 128). The Kardashian use trademarks to protect their personal marks and to try to keep away any person who may want to take advantage of their names, including those of their children.

Context : Jana Gouchev, a lawyer specialized in trademark law established in Manhattan, had already explained to Forbes that Kardashian had a large number of trademarks in order to cover all risks commercial potential. Some brands of Kardashian, however, have not worked. Kylie Jenner has lost a long battle of several years in front of the singer australian Kylie Minogue, to the registered trademark of their first name in common.