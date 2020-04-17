How to look at the big benefit concert One World: Together At Home

If you need a going back, well, you’re in luck since the benefit concert One World: Together at Home arrives at you !
In case you had not already heard, this Saturday (18 April), dozens of stars come together for an exceptional evening, to entertain, to pay tribute to the medical staff and to continue the struggle against the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
To come to the aid of the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, the concert is organized by Lady Gaga and will be presented by a master hand Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbertthree major talk show hosts late night in the United States.
Check out all the details below to find out what awaits you and how to look !
When is the event “One World: Together at Home” ?
It all starts on Saturday, April 18 with a live stream of six hours before a two hour radio show where we can find artists like Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.
Start time : the United States, the live streaming will take place from 14 p.m. to 20 p.m., eastern time ; the show will take place from 20 h to 22 h on main chains in the united states, before a replay of 23 h to 1 h on other channels.
In France, jet lag obliges, the event will be aired in the night of 18 to 19 April. It will be broadcast live on CSTAR and France 2 on Sunday from 2 h to 4 h. It will be broadcast again from 22: 45 to 00h45 on France 2 and will be for 72 hours in replay on myCANAL.
How to watch the concert event ?
You can go on E! Online to watch the livestream of six hours online or on other platforms, such as Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube.
In the United States, NBC, ABC and CBS will broadcast the show to two hours from 20 pm, east coast time, before a replay at 23 h on E! and Bravo.
That will happen during this event ?
There are an incredible number of musicians, comedians and artists of all kinds.
Among the list are Elton John, John Legend, Chris Martin, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, J Balvin, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo, Maluma, Maren Morris, Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Usher or Stevie Wonder.
There will also be stars like Priyanka Chopra, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Tim Gunn, Jason Segal, Jennifer Lopez, David Beckham, Idris Elba and many others. Whether it’s songs or skits, the event should you put the balm to the heart, while giving you the latest information on the COVID-19.
Check out the full list of guests on the website of Global Citizen.
Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella
What can I do from my side ?
You can act on the website of Global Citizen promising to remain confined at home, responding to a game to know how to protect themselves or even sharing this info with your friends.
Global Citizen has already had an impact about 880 million people and those who support them have made 24 million shares around the world in order to help the organization make the world a better place.
Find the latest official information on the COVID-19 on https://www.gouvernement.fr/info-coronavirus. If you have any questions, please call 0800 130 000 (free call)