How to look at the big benefit concert One World: Together At Home

If you need a going back, well, you’re in luck since the benefit concert One World: Together at Home arrives at you !

In case you had not already heard, this Saturday (18 April), dozens of stars come together for an exceptional evening, to entertain, to pay tribute to the medical staff and to continue the struggle against the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

To come to the aid of the World Health Organization and Global Citizen, the concert is organized by Lady Gaga and will be presented by a master hand Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbertthree major talk show hosts late night in the United States.

Check out all the details below to find out what awaits you and how to look !

When is the event “One World: Together at Home” ?

It all starts on Saturday, April 18 with a live stream of six hours before a two hour radio show where we can find artists like Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.

Start time : the United States, the live streaming will take place from 14 p.m. to 20 p.m., eastern time ; the show will take place from 20 h to 22 h on main chains in the united states, before a replay of 23 h to 1 h on other channels.

In France, jet lag obliges, the event will be aired in the night of 18 to 19 April. It will be broadcast live on CSTAR and France 2 on Sunday from 2 h to 4 h. It will be broadcast again from 22: 45 to 00h45 on France 2 and will be for 72 hours in replay on myCANAL.