How to look at the One World: Together at Home fund-raising Concert: Channel, Air Time, Performers, etc

Lady Gaga is joining other major celebrities such as Paul McCartney and Lizzo for a good cause: One World: Together at Home, a televised event special celebrating the community health workers who will collect funds to support the global efforts of the world Health Organization to combat the pandemic coronavirus, which has infected more than a million people in the world and closed events, and businesses.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, the collection of funds, which must be distributed on Saturday, April 18, from 20 am to 22 pm ET, will be broadcast on ABC, NBC and CBS. It will also be aired worldwide on BET and MTV in more than 180 countries, and on CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, PopTV, TV Land and VH1 in the United States. At the international level, it will be broadcast on channel 5 in the United States. United Kingdom, Network 10 in Australia and Telefe in Argentina.

The proceeds will benefit the response Fund of solidarity COVID-19, which is supported by the United Nations Foundation, to help health care workers to receive essential supplies, while taking care of patients COVID-19, as well as to fund local charitable organizations that provide goods, shelter, and care for the most vulnerable.

Update on the new coronavirus: every tv show, movie, sport or major event is cancelled or postponed

Lady Gaga is organizing the event, and in addition to appearances by McCartney and Lizzo, it will also include appearances by Sir Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Keith Urban, Andrea Bocelli, John Legend, Idris and Sabrina Elba, David Beckham, Kacey Musgraves, Billie Eilish, Kerry Washington, Eddie Vedder, Alanis Morissette, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, FINNEAS, J Balvin, Lang Lang, Maluma, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas and Shah Rukh Khan. Several friends from Sesame Street will also be on hand to inspire the joy.

If you do not have access to the major networks mentioned above, and that you want to watch, the television special will be broadcast on a large scale: it will also be broadcasted on ABC News, ABC News Live, Freeform, Nat Geo, NBC, Bravo, E! , MSNBC, NBC News, NBCNews.com NBC News on YouTube, Peacock, Syfy, Usa, and iHeartMedia, and Bell Media Networks and platforms in Canada. On the international level, BBC One will broadcast the program on Sunday, 19 April. Other international broadcasters which include beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group and RTE.

Of course, if you prefer to look at things numerically, the special will also be available via a number of platforms, streaming and online, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, YouTube and more. The streaming will feature artists and additional performances from around the world.

In addition to honouring those who are in the first line, the special will also inform viewers about the risks related to the contraction of the coronavirus, known under the name of COVID-19, as well as prevention tips, and information on the global response to this pandemic through interviews with experts from the WHO and the health workers on the ground.

You can go on www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome to find out more.

One World: Together at HomePhoto Courtesy of CBS